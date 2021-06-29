Malcolm jumps all over SOS Juniors

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors faced a massive hole after one inning and never recovered in a 15-0 road loss June 23 in Malcolm. The hosts scored eight in the first and seven in the second and set in motion the mercy rule after just 2 and 1/2 innings.

Andrew Dubas was the only base runner for SOS, drawing a walk in the second inning.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Brayden Schmidtberger threw 48 pitches in one inning of work, allowed 10 hits and 11 earned runs. Isaac Whitmore replaced Schmidtberger and went 2/3 of an inning on 27 pitches, five hits and four runs.

The Rebels dropped to 5-8 and are back on the diamond on Thursday at Utica-Beaver Crossing.

