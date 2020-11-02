Memorable season ends abruptly for Scout volleyball

David City volleyball won the opening set but began to unravel on serve receive and suffered a four-set loss to Columbus Scotus in a subdistrict semifinal match Oct. 26.
The match, played at Columbus Lakeview, saw the Scouts commit 13 receiving errors, four serving errors and fall into large deficits in the final three sets. David City lost by a final score line of 25-20, 18-25, 16-25, 14-25.
The loss was tough enough, but coach Tali Reeves said it was the costly mistakes that made it that much more agonizing. Considering David City reached its highest win total in 12 years, the Scouts had won nine in a row at one point and seven heading into the postseason, Reeves and her team were expecting more than an exit in the first round of the playoffs.
"I kind of told the girls we went back to the old David City where we couldn't get into a rhythm, couldn't pass. Props to Scotus, they served tough," Reeves said. "We couldn't get in system because they were serving tough, and they were getting a touch on everything. Then, when we had the chance, we couldn't put the ball away. They were scrappy; they didn't let the ball fall over there."
David City turned an 11-11 tie and 14-14 tie in the first set into a 19-15 lead on two Scotus attacking errors, a Shamrock serving error, Lauren Vandenberg kill and Avery Couch kill. The Scouts won three of the next four points and essentially put it away up 22-16. Maya Couch finished it off on a kill following back-to-back Scotus points.
But the Shamrocks then jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the second that included three aces. David City cut it to 12-9 but Scotus won eight straight up 14-10, the final three points of which came on Scout attacking errors.
It was a 13-8 Shamrock lead in the second that turned into a 23-11 gap that included another attacking error, a call for two hits and two Scotus aces. Another Scotus ace ended the set.
Six David City errors in the first 19 rallies and another Scotus ace vaulted the Shamrocks to an insurmountable 14-5 lead in the fourth.
"I think what put them above us is they served tough," Reeves said. "They really took us out of our game."
David City had made just 96 receiving errors in the 29 matches prior to the loss. That averaged out to a little over three per match.
The Scouts had a significant advantage at the net in size but managed just three blocks. The Shamrocks had seven blocks. Regardless, Reeves said those figures still come back to the serving game.
"But again, when you're not in system...that's what starts it," she said. "We couldn't get in system, we couldn't feed Maya and that's something that we needed to do. It all comes back to serve receive. We couldn't get into system and we gave them too many chances."
Couch finished with the team lead in kills at 14 while Vandenberg had 13. The Scouts had 37 total kills but also 24 errors and hit just .087. Neely Burns had 21 digs while Vandenberg and Natalie Blum both had 17 and Payton Andel totaled 32 set assists.
David City finished with a 21-9 record after going 10-18 a year ago. The Scouts graduated just two seniors from that group, started slow this fall with three straight losses and three of the first nine matches before finishing the season 18-3.
Reeves and her staff will have to find new major contributors next year. This year's team graduates six including the top two in kills, two of the top three in total aces, three of the top four in blocks, three of the top four in digs and the starting setter.
"They figured it out and they found a stride this season," Reeves said. "I told those seniors, 'You guys set the tone; you guys helped set this culture,' and I'm just really proud of them."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
