Memorable season ends abruptly for Scout volleyball

But the Shamrocks then jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the second that included three aces. David City cut it to 12-9 but Scotus won eight straight up 14-10, the final three points of which came on Scout attacking errors.

It was a 13-8 Shamrock lead in the second that turned into a 23-11 gap that included another attacking error, a call for two hits and two Scotus aces. Another Scotus ace ended the set.

Six David City errors in the first 19 rallies and another Scotus ace vaulted the Shamrocks to an insurmountable 14-5 lead in the fourth.

"I think what put them above us is they served tough," Reeves said. "They really took us out of our game."

David City had made just 96 receiving errors in the 29 matches prior to the loss. That averaged out to a little over three per match.

The Scouts had a significant advantage at the net in size but managed just three blocks. The Shamrocks had seven blocks. Regardless, Reeves said those figures still come back to the serving game.

"But again, when you're not in system...that's what starts it," she said. "We couldn't get in system, we couldn't feed Maya and that's something that we needed to do. It all comes back to serve receive. We couldn't get into system and we gave them too many chances."