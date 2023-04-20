Aquinas Catholic girls track and field brought home another team trophy on April 11 at the Boone Central Invite. The Monarchs finished second in the team standings with 109 points. Battle Creek won the meet with 132 points.

Miriam and Gianna Frasher won two gold medals each to lead the team. Ava Hilger also joined them as an individual champion.

The boys tallied eight medals as they finished sixth. Bryant Stouffer was the lone individual to medal in two events.

Miriam won the 400 and the 300-meter hurdles. She completed a lap around the track in 1 minute, 4.06 seconds. The sophomore posted a 300 time of 48.76 seconds, 0.1 seconds ahead of Boone Central's Ava Buhlmann. Miriam also medaled in the 100 hurdles, placing fourth with a time of 16.12 seconds.

Gianna medaled in all three distance races. She won the 800 by almost 5 seconds with a time of 2:34.01. In the 3200, Gianna beat out teammate Lydia Meysenburg with a time of 13:26.47. Meysenburg finished the race in 14:36.63.

The junior also medaled in the 1600, finishing as the runner-up at 6:05.46. Kassidy Beister of Boone Central edged Frasher at the finish by 0.32 seconds.

Hilger sprinted to gold in the 100 with a time of 12.7 seconds. She beat out Lakeview's Blake Barcel by 0.23 seconds. In the 200, the order was flipped as Hilger placed second behind Barcel with a time of 27.18 seconds.

Marcus Krivanek and Garett Novacek led the Aquinas boys with silver medals in the pole vault and high jump, respectively. Krivanek vaulted to a height of 11 feet and Novacek cleared the bar at 6 feet.

Bryant Stouffer secured a pair of medals in the sprint races. Stouffer earned bronze in the 100 with a time of 11.15 seconds. Caleb Brauer of Battle Creek won the race at 10.9 seconds. In the 200, the sophomore placed fourth with a time of 23.37 seconds.

Two Aquinas girls relays won bronze medals. The 400 team of Jocelyn Stara, Hilger, Lilly Collins and Veronica Reimers posted a time of 52.15 seconds. They finished 0.01 seconds back of Lakeview for silver and 0.17 seconds back of the winners Boone Central.

Bianca Romshek, Ainsley Wollmer, Sydni Svoboda and Miriam competed in the 1600 relay and finished the race in 4:34.41.

Timothy Duke and Jackson Smaus rounded out the individual medalists for the Monarch boys. Duke medaled in the pole vault with a fourth-place mark of 10-6 and Smaus recorded the fifth-highest jump at 5-6.

Romshek returned with two medals. She placed fourth in the triple jump at 33-7.75 and the junior medaled in the 800 with a fifth-place time of 2:41.95.

Avery Oltmer and Collins stood on the pole vault medal stand. Oltmer reached a height of 8 feet for fourth and Collins ended the event in fifth at 7-6. Jordyn Bohuslavsky medaled in the discus with a toss of 96-2.

Stouffer, AJ Oltmer, Kasen Lavicky and Novacek combined to medal in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:49.38. In the 3200 relay, Matthew Storm, Luke Reiter, Kelby Coufal and Krivanek clocked in at 9:55.25, good for sixth.

The Monarchs' next meet is Thursday at the Schuyler Invite.