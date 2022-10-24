Miriam and Gianna Frasher earn second state medal

KEARNEY - For the second straight year, Aquinas Catholic sophomore Miriam Frasher and junior Gianna Frasher medaled at the NSAA Class D Girls State Cross Country Championship.

On Friday at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney, Miriam and Gianna crossed the finish in eighth and 11th place, respectively. Miriam completed the meet in 20 minutes, 41.30 seconds and Gianna ended the race in 20:43.80.

"We knew where we were going. We knew where everything was, the atmosphere of the place," Gianna said. "It was good to have that under our belt so we could come back with confidence."

The Frashers become the eighth and ninth Monarch girls in school history to earn multiple state cross country medals. Alexandria Frasher was the most recent Aquinas girl to accomplish that when she medaled in 2016 and 2018.

"This year, there was a lot of competition," Miriam said. "We knew that was going to be a big thing. Pretty sure I pushed myself way more than I have in any other race."

As a team, Aquinas Catholic placed fourth with 49 points, finishing nine points back of state runner-up Ainsworth and 11 points back of state champion Hemingford. It finished sixth last year and it's the highest team placement since 2017 when the Monarchs were the state runner-up.

"I'm super proud of our entire team," Monarchs senior Jocelyn Stara said. "Lydia (Meysenburg) ran amazing this meet and pushed me hard and Alexa (Matulka) was an incredible runner and Gianna and Miriam were of course amazing."

Stara was the third Monarch to finish with a time of 22:52.30, good for 52nd overall. In her first state meet, freshman Lydia Meysenburg posted a 60th-place time of 22:57.20. Sophomore Alexa Matulka recorded a time of 26:12.90, good for 111th, in her state debut.

Meysenburg and Matulka said the hills were the most challenging part of the race. Stara shared the advice she gave to the first-time state runners.

"We talked a lot of don't get on the inside of curves and then we also said run up the hills and coast down the downhills," Stara said. "It's the last race, so have fun. That was the biggest piece of advice."

Stara is the lone Monarch who will be graduating at the end of the school year as Aquinas will return the other four runners. The senior competed three times in Kearney and on Friday, she improved her time by nearly a minute-and-a-half. Stara also placed 40 spots higher this year.

"It's a bittersweet feeling. I'll miss the teammates. I'll miss the memories," Stara said. "I don't know how much I'll miss the running up hills and extreme heat, but it's been a good four years."

East Butler junior Reese Kozisek competed in the Class D girls state meet for the second straight year. Kozisek posted a time Friday of 23:09.40, good for 66th overall.

"It was good," Kozisek said. "I tried really hard and at the end of the day, it's just a pleasure to be here."

The junior improved her time by 14.5 seconds this year. Kozisek attributed the improvement from running in Kearney last year.

"Last year helped me a lot. I didn't know really what to expect coming into last year," Kozisek said. "This year I was able to prepare for it a little bit better and there had a little bit better race."

Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen said Kozisek gave a great effort and completed a solid race.

"She (Kozisek) went out with the girls that should've been with. She wasn't over her head on stuff. She knew it's tough," Nielsen said. "It's a whole different thing down here, but I thought she competed hard and ran well and definitely left it out there."

Kozisek finished the season medaling in every meet this season except at state.

"I thought my season was pretty good," she said. "It was better than what it was last year and I'm looking to improve it next year."

Nielsen said Kozisek improved in every race from a year ago. He said he's looking forward to rest of the team learning from her as Kozisek enters her senior year.

"Her approach has been terrific. She's (Kozisek) one of the most mature kids I've coached. She doesn't get too excited about stuff and she doesn't get too depressed. She's just matter of fact and just comes to work the next day and says I'm going to do better," Nielsen said. "She's been a terrific kid. I'm really pleased with her. I'm proud of what she's done all season. She's been our team leader and she's been somebody you just depend on. She's never had a bad race, not up and down. It's just solid, dependable leadership and everybody just keys off that. I really appreciate her efforts all year."