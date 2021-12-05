Mixed results for Scout wrestling in O'Neill

The David City lineup was shorthanded on Saturday at David City. Two wrestlers are in the midst of their descent and not yet eligible for the lineup. Yet, even with those two, coach Tahner Thiem said there still would have been struggles to overcome.

David City was fourth out of 10 teams with 139 points, three out of third, 11 from second and quite a ways, 36 points, back of winners Valentine. Nine of the 13 Scouts in action won a medal, but perhaps it was a 5-4 showing in finals matches that had Thiem and the roster frustrated.

Simon Schindler won a title at 126 pounds, Tre' Daro went to the top of the medal stand at 182. Kendall Schindler came up just short at 106 and was a runner-up. Keaton Kloke (106), Josh Spatz (138) and Ethan Underwood (152) were each third. Zach Bongers (113), Brayden Johnson (132) and Chase Krafka (285) were fourth.

"The O'Neill invite was a tough class C invite to open up our season. I believe there were six teams that were rated in class C attending. I think we are nowhere near our full potential in a lot of cases," Thiem said. "I wanted to see in this first weekend how we stacked up against some of the toughest teams in the state. We saw them this weekend and know we have a lot of work to do."

Rated teams in the initial rankings provided by the NSWCA included No. 2 O'Neill, No. 5 Valentine, No. 6 Battle Creek and No. 8 Crofton/Bloomfield. David City checks in at No. 7. The Scouts had 35 total matches against wrestlers from those four teams and was 20-15.

Simon Schindler was a perfect 3-0 with two pins and a 6-2 championship win on a takedown and two reversals. Daro put all three opponents on the mat, the first in the second period and the final two in the third period. His toughest was in the first round. He lead 6-4 ahead of the fall. Daro's lead in the second round was 19-5. He was up 10-1 in the third round.

Kendall Schindler lost his opening match by pin with eight seconds left in the second period. He trailed 4-1 at the time. He then won three straight, pin, 7-6 and injury forfeit over teammate Keaton Kloke. Three divisions, 106, 126 and 182 were all competed as a round robin.

Despite a 5-4 finish, Thiem was encouraged by the team's overall coachability. He said that with that attitude, the Scouts can get the necessary issues fixed. Until then, there is much work to do.

Tenth-ranked Raymond Central comes to David City for a dual on Thursday.

"As a team, I did not think we wrestled exceptionally well," Thiem said. "We have a lot to work on from top to bottom to finish as a top-10 or top-five team this year and reach individual goals for our wrestlers."

