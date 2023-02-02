BOYS TOWN - After falling to Hastings St. Cecilia in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Jan. 24, the Aquinas Catholic boys basketball team faced one of the top teams in Class C-1 in Saturday's consolation game.

The Monarchs faced C-1 No. 5 Omaha Concordia at Boys Town after the Mustangs were upset by Lincoln Lutheran in Friday's semifinal.

Aquinas endured an extended scoring drought, which enabled a 19-2 Concordia run to break the game open in the second quarter. The Monarchs cut the deficit to 15 entering the fourth, but Concordia shut the door on the comeback in a 65-40 win.

"Obviously Omaha Concordia is a great team. They're a 1-seed for a reason in our conference. We knew it was going to be a great challenge for us, especially coming off our first-round game," Monarchs head coach Trevor Weiss said. "Didn't play well against Hastings. Punched us in the mouth a little bit. We just didn't play great defense, so we emphasized the last couple of days to try to get better on defense.

"I didn't like our start. On defense, we just didn't have any energy again. After that, in the middle second quarter on I thought we played pretty well on defense so I was pretty happy."

The undersized Monarchs had to deal with Concordia 6-10 junior Quientan McCafferty inside. Weiss said they wanted to force Concordia to make shots from beyond the arc.

Concordia knocked down 12 3-pointers, including four from Mustangs senior Elliott Wilson and junior Kyle Schneider. They both finished with 14 points.

"A three is a lot tougher shot than No. 5 (McCafferty) just getting to the bucket and getting a layup, so we knew we wanted them to hit some threes to beat us and they shot it well (tonight)," Weiss said. "Credit to them. We knew that we want them to beat us from the outside instead of (McCafferty) just beating us from the inside and getting layups.

Aquinas fell behind 14-3 with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter, leading to a timeout. Garrett Novacek scored the team's first field goal on a corner three with 2:15 left in the frame.

Bryant Stouffer scored on the next possession with Schneider knocking down a triple to give the Mustangs a 20-8 lead entering the second quarter.

Concordia scored the first 15 points of the second quarter on two Schneider threes and seven points from McCafferty, who ended the game with 17 points. A Lucas Sellers 3-pointer ended the drought with 4:08 left in the frame.

The Monarchs came out energized in the second half, cutting the Mustang lead to 46-31 on 10 points from Stouffer and a 3-pointer from Lydon DeWispelare.

Aquinas cut the deficit to 15 points two more times in the third. It was the closest it came as Concordia outscored the Monarchs 15-5 in the fourth.

"I thought our offense was better. Against Hastings, we got into a deficit and just start chucking shots just and try to get back into the game. I thought (tonight) we were just better working around and working as a team and making them play on defense than just chucking up a shot," Weiss said. "We hit some curls being strong with it inside and got some easy kick-outs for threes. We also got some layups too as well, so I thought our offense was pretty good. We just got to create more separation on offense."

Stouffer scored a game-high 18 points. Novacek and Dylan Andel scored five points each and Sellers, Kasen Lavicky, Kailer Pohl and DeWispelare finished with three points apiece.

The bench provided strong contributions off the bench as everyone played on Saturday.

"They played significant roles. I liked the way our bench played," Weiss said. "Some guys that don't play a lot for the most part, they got a bigger shot (tonight) and I thought they played pretty well. I was pretty happy with those guys."

Aquinas fell to Hastings St. Cecilia 44-21 in the quarterfinals as the Monarchs mustered just nine points through three quarters and trailed by 21. Stouffer scored all 12 Monarch points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 16.

The Monarchs fell to 8-8 as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. They faced C-1 No. 7 Malcolm on Tuesday with their next game on Saturday against Lincoln Christian.

"Facing this team (Concordia) just challenges us to become better in practice and be accountable for each other. Even in practice, we're so small," Weiss said. "Even our JV is small as well, so even if we get a rebound and we don't box out, I still say you got to find a body.

"We just got to keep making ourselves accountable and not getting mad at each other or myself for reminding them of these things. We just got to keep better at those little things. We're an 8-8 team. We're not bad. We just got to keep going and doing those little things better for subdistricts."

Monarch girls pick up win

The Aquinas girls picked up their second win of the season in Thursday's Centennial Conference Tournament consolation game, defeating Omaha Concordia 43-26.

After trailing 5-2 after the first quarter, the Monarchs outscored Concordia 17-6 in the second to take control of the game.

Bianca Romshek led Aquinas with 14 points. Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Madison Vandenberg finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak. On Jan. 23, Aquinas lost 75-36 at Wahoo Neumann in the first round of the conference tournament.

Romshek scored a team-high nine points. Toni Wachal tallied seven points and Bohuslavsky and Claire Wisnieski recorded six points each.

Aquinas, who improved to 2-14, plays three games this week against rated C-1 opponents beginning with No. 9 Malcolm on Tuesday. The Monarchs compete at No. 7 Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday before returning home to host No. 4 Lincoln Christian on Saturday.