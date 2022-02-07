Monarch boys fall to Lincoln Christian, girls drop two conference games

Aquinas Catholic boys and girls basketball couldn't keep the momentum going coming off wins in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

The boys lost a rematch to Lincoln Christian 55-45 on Saturday while the girls were beaten Feb. 3 by rival Scotus Central Catholic 43-20 and two days later by Lincoln Christian 60-32.

The boys fell to 4-15 and the girls were 3-17 ahead of Tuesday's games against Humphrey Saint Francis.

Lincoln Christian 55, Aquinas Boys 45 (Saturday): Aquinas fought back in the second half but couldn't overcome Lincoln Christian's hot start.

The Monarchs scored eight points in the first and second quarters and trailed 30-16 at halftime. That deficit was too great to overcome despite outscoring Lincoln Christian 29-25 in final 16 minutes.

Krae Lavicky scored a season-high 23 points, hit five threes and shot 8 of 9 from the stripe. Clayton Zavodny also scored in double-figures with 10 points.

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas Girls 32 (Saturday): The Monarchs fell behind early and couldn't claw their way back into it after falling behind 24-5. The deficit was 35-15 to start the second half and grew to as many as 29.

The Monarchs were held to 20% shooting and just four assists. Claire Wisnieski led the team with eight points and eight rebounds. Jocelyn Stara posted seven points while Bianca Romshek and Jordyn Bohuslavsky tallied five each.

"We got off to a really poor start in this game. Christian is too good of a team to not come out with energy," Aquinas head coach Nate Wall said. "We got buried early. However, I do like how we responded and competed the last three quarters."

Scotus 43, Aquinas Girls 20 (Thursday): The Monarchs were held to one point in the opening quarter and allowed Scotus to build a healthy 12-1 lead.

Aquinas ended the game shooting 25%, was out-rebounded 31-17 and held to eight fewer assists. It was the fifth time this season the Monarchs were held to 20 or fewer points in a game.

Romshek led the Monarchs in scoring with seven points to go with four assists. Wisnieski had five points and four rebounds.

