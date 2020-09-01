Monarch boys fly past the field at Timber Point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas Catholic cross country raised the first of what it hopes is several trophies this season after flying past the field at the East Butler meet on Aug. 27.

All six of the Monarchs varsity runners finished first through sixth with senior and reigning state champion Payton Davis taking the top spot in a time of 19 minutes and 4 seconds. He was 1:07 better than teammate Terrence Wachal in second place.

Peter Sisco took third, Will Eller was fourth, Jake Witter fifth and Xavier Fiala sixth. The Aquinas team score, 10, was 39 better than runner-up Wisner-Pilger.

Host East Butler was fifth and led by Colby Jelinek in ninth.

Gianna Fraser was the runner-up in the girls race, leading an Aquinas contingent that included Megan Burwell in eighth and Cecilia Cisco in 18th. Wisner-Pilger edged out East Butler for the top team spot by eight points. Audrey Belew in fifth led the Tigers.

