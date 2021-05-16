Monarch boys head to Omaha looking for a trophy

Ben Shonka was the runner-up in the pole vault at 12 feet, 11 inches. He tied with another vaulter but took the silver on tiebreakers. Kyle Napier tied Isaac Herbek of GICC at 6-3 but settled for runner-up.

Jude Yindrick was third in the triple jump at 41-3. Though he missed auto qualifying to state by one position, he was the third-best additional qualifier. Caleb Thege in the long jump was fourth on a distance of 21 feet exactly. He missed out on an automatic bid by two spots but was ninth overall in Class C and earned an additional qualifier.

The 400 relay team of Napier, Yindrick, Michael Andel and John Prochaska were second in a time of 44.50 seconds - .28 behind GICC. Overall, that time was sixth in Class C and earned another additional qualifier.

Josh Uhrmacher in the shot put and discus and Yindrick in the 400 were fourth but missed out on state. Fifth place went to Terrence Wachal in the 3200 and the boys 1600 relay. Curtis Humlicek in the long jump, Napier in the 100, Xavier Fiala in the 800 and Lucas Sellers in the 300 hurdles were each sixth.

The Aquinas boys scored 112 points and were three behind GICC for the district championship. The meet was held in Wood River and consisted of 10 total teams.

The Aquinas girls scored 28 points and were ninth.