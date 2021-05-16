Monarch boys head to Omaha looking for a trophy

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field has been piling up the medals and team trophies all season. The Nebraska Track Fest and the Centennial Conference Championship revealed the Monarchs to potentially be among the state's best.
Aquinas will find out for sure this week in Omaha where it stands when the Class C state track and field meet opens Friday morning. District results were certainly encouraging.
The Monarchs won 21 total medals, qualified nine events to state and will be sending eight total athletes to Omaha. The girls picked up eight medals and qualified the 3200 relay to Burke Stadium.
Based on results from across the state, and scored as if all results had been made at the same meet, the Aquinas boys scored 39.50 points. That figure is 11 behind Grand Island Central Catholic, 2.5 ahead of freeman and 5.05 better than Wilber-Clatonia, setting up a competitive race for the top of Class C.
Senior Payton Davis heads to Omaha a three-event qualifier after win in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters. He hit the line in the half mile with a time of 2 minutes, 00.20 seconds. His gold in the mile was on a run of 4:47.80. Davis won his first medal in the two mile with a time of 10:19.74. His 800 time was second-best among the rest of the Class C athletes, 3200 was fourth-best and 1600 seventh.
Jake Witter earned his way to state in two events - the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. Witter won both events - 15.17 seconds in the low hurdles and 40.44 in the highs.
Ben Shonka was the runner-up in the pole vault at 12 feet, 11 inches. He tied with another vaulter but took the silver on tiebreakers. Kyle Napier tied Isaac Herbek of GICC at 6-3 but settled for runner-up.
Jude Yindrick was third in the triple jump at 41-3. Though he missed auto qualifying to state by one position, he was the third-best additional qualifier. Caleb Thege in the long jump was fourth on a distance of 21 feet exactly. He missed out on an automatic bid by two spots but was ninth overall in Class C and earned an additional qualifier.
The 400 relay team of Napier, Yindrick, Michael Andel and John Prochaska were second in a time of 44.50 seconds - .28 behind GICC. Overall, that time was sixth in Class C and earned another additional qualifier.
Josh Uhrmacher in the shot put and discus and Yindrick in the 400 were fourth but missed out on state. Fifth place went to Terrence Wachal in the 3200 and the boys 1600 relay. Curtis Humlicek in the long jump, Napier in the 100, Xavier Fiala in the 800 and Lucas Sellers in the 300 hurdles were each sixth.
The Aquinas boys scored 112 points and were three behind GICC for the district championship. The meet was held in Wood River and consisted of 10 total teams.
The Aquinas girls scored 28 points and were ninth.
The top result of the day was delivered by Bianca Romshek, Emma Sellers, Madisen Jelinek and Gianna Frasher in the two-mile relay. That group came across the line just about seven seconds back of Centennial but eighth overall in Class B.
Jelinek picked up three medals in the day when she was also third in the long jump and the triple jump. Alli Hartman was third in the high jump. Trista Birkel took fourth in the 300 hurdles. Bethany Emswiler was fifth in the 100 hurdles. Aubrey Novacek in the long jump and Romshek in the 800 were both sixth.
The Class C portion of the state tournament opens Friday at Burke Stadium at 9 a.m. and continues Saturday at the same time.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.