Monarch boys open Centennial with rivalry win

"Our defensive effort is the second half was great," head coach Greg Jahde said. "We were able to limit (Jackson) Beethe to two points in the second half. We were also able to get out and run on offense, which got us the lead. Just proud of the boys' effort and the drive to get the job done."

Alex Pierce led the team with 15 points, Josh Malina scored 13 and Collin Bouc finished with nine. Bouc grabbed 12 rebounds and Malina swiped four steals.

East Butler girls overcome shooting woes

The East Butler girls hit 33% on the night but gave up fewer than 10 points in three of four quarters and opened the Crossroads Conference Tournament with a 42-28 win on Jan. 27.

East Butler hit on just 15 of 45 shots but gave up just 14 points combined in the first, third and fourth quarters. The Tigers took control right away with a 15-2 first quarter, themselves scored fewer than 10 in the next three frames but had control on the defensive end of the court.

Sophomore Katie Haney scored a team-high 12 points while senior Addie Sullivan had 10. Sullivan hit 3 of 7 from long range and had six rebounds while Haney and Carynn Bongers both led the team with seven boards.

DC offense not enough in lost to Central City