Monarch boys open Centennial with rivalry win

Aquinas Catholic senior Tylen Jakub found his range early and often and sparked his side to a rivalry win in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 27. Jakub hit five 3-pointers and the Monarchs ran away with a 51-35 victory.
Aquinas (8-7) opened an early lead after Jakub scored eight points, hit two 3s and senior Payton Davis added six in the first quarter. The Shamrocks (4-12) only scored nine and trailed 16-9. Scotus found more offense in the second but Aquinas matched the visitors and led 29-22 at halftime.
The Monarchs tightened their defense after halftime and only allowed 13 total points in the final 16 minutes.
Jakub scored a game-high 17 points, Davis scored 12, Kyle Napier added eight, Chromy scored five, Jake Witter finished with four and Caleb Thege tallied three.
Neumann girls knock off Monarchs in Centennial play-in
Despite the 68-42 loss to Wahoo Neumann on Jan. 25, Aquinas girls basketball head coach Nathan Wall said he was happy with his team's performance.
"I know that the final score doesn't indicate it, but this was the best game that we have played all year," he said. "Neumann came out red hot hitting six 3s in the first half. You would be hard pressed to find a team hotter than them right now in Class C-1 as they won three games in three days to get to the finals of the Centennial Conference Tournament. Madisen (Jelinek) played really well with 17 points and Lacie Hartman had as she made her first career start."
Jelinek led Aquinas with 17 points, Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Lacie Harman each scored five, Claire Wisnieski added four, Bethany Emswiler totaled three and Emma Sellers and Jocelyn Stara each tallied two.
Jelinek also grabbed a team-high six rebound and Emswiler dished out four assists.
Scout girls roll past Raiders
David City girls basketball shut down Mead in the middle quarters of a road game Jan. 26 and won earned a 44-25 victory. The Scotus allowed just four points combined in the second and third quarters.
David City had 21 during that span and led by 19, 33-14 at the start of the first quarter.
Senior Lauren Vandenberg recorded her eighth double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior Emily Johnson led David City in scoring with 13 points and senior Maya Couch and Vandenberg both dished out a team-high three assists.
The David City boys were not as lucky and lost 44-23. No stats nor scoring by quarter were available for the game.
Tiger boys edge Timberwolves in CRC first round
East Butler trailed 29-21 at halftime but outscored Exeter-Milligan 15-4 in the third quarte to take the lead. East Butler won 51-45 Jan. 27 in the first round of the CRC Tournament.
"Our defensive effort is the second half was great," head coach Greg Jahde said. "We were able to limit (Jackson) Beethe to two points in the second half. We were also able to get out and run on offense, which got us the lead. Just proud of the boys' effort and the drive to get the job done."
Alex Pierce led the team with 15 points, Josh Malina scored 13 and Collin Bouc finished with nine. Bouc grabbed 12 rebounds and Malina swiped four steals.
East Butler girls overcome shooting woes
The East Butler girls hit 33% on the night but gave up fewer than 10 points in three of four quarters and opened the Crossroads Conference Tournament with a 42-28 win on Jan. 27.
East Butler hit on just 15 of 45 shots but gave up just 14 points combined in the first, third and fourth quarters. The Tigers took control right away with a 15-2 first quarter, themselves scored fewer than 10 in the next three frames but had control on the defensive end of the court.
Sophomore Katie Haney scored a team-high 12 points while senior Addie Sullivan had 10. Sullivan hit 3 of 7 from long range and had six rebounds while Haney and Carynn Bongers both led the team with seven boards.
DC offense not enough in lost to Central City
The Scout boys had one of their best starts of the season in a Jan. 28 road game at Central City but went cold in the second quarter and suffered a 76-45 loss.
David City nearly matched Central City's high-powered offense in a first quarter that saw the Bison lead 19-14 at the buzzers. Turnovers and missed shots parked Central City to 24 in the second quarter while David City managed just seven and saw the deficit grow to 22 points.
Sophomore Caden Denker had 18 points, freshman Brock Dubbs scored 10 and David City shot 40 percent but also turned it over 26 times. The Scouts fell to 2-14.
Bison duo pour points on Scout girls
Central City duo Taryn Wagner and Jade Erickson combined for 41 points and led their team to a 44-28 win over David City on Jan. 28. The Bison duo, who normally average 20 points combined, were twice as good in a game the hosts pulled away from the visiting Scouts in a 19-7 second quarter.
Wagner had 26 points and Erickson 15. Lili Eickmeier's 10 points accounted for the only David City player in double figures. The Scouts settled for 17 shots from the perimeter, hit just three (18%) and went 10 of 23 at the free throw line. The loss dropped David City to 10-6.