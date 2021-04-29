Monarch boys second in Schuyler

Aquinas boys track and field team finished as a closer runner-up to Lakeview on April 22 at the Schuyler Invite.
The Monarchs had an overall team score of 102 while Lakeview ended up with 112.
The Aquinas girls were led by seniors Madisen Jelinek and Alli Hartman combining for six medals to lead the team to seventh place.
Boys coach Ron Mimick said the Monarchs performed well for a meet that consisted of “cool, windy conditions.”
“Found out a little more about ourselves," he said. "Hopefully, we can build up another relay team before districts."
Payton Davis won another gold in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 45.54 seconds.
Jake Witter placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.20) while Lucas Sellers ended up in sixth (18.28). Witter also finished in the top spot in the 300 hurdles (40.91).
Kyle Napier took first in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches. He was eight inches ahead of the runner-up.
In the discus, Josh Uhrmacher won another Monarch gold when he laded his best throw at 120 feet, 2 inches. Reilly Miller was fifth at 117-8.
Ben Shonka was the top finisher in the pole vault (13-0) while Zach Zitek placed sixth in the same event (10-0).
Napier, Caleb Thege, Michael Andel and Jude Yindrick paired up for the 400 relay and crossed the line in 45.44 for second.
Napier and Yindrick later teamed up with Witter and Keegan Lavicky in the 1600 relay and put together a time of 3:39.42 for a bronze medal.
Thege and Curtis Humlicek took third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump (19-3.25 and 18-8). Humlicek also ended up third in the triple jump (39-0.25).
In the 3200, Terrance Wachal finished in fifth (11:20.52). Uhrmacher took fourth in the discus (41-10.25). Yindrick finished sixth in the 400 (54.64).
In the 800 relay, Luke Reiter, Zander Kavan, Jeremy Drozda and Xavier Fiala took sixth (9:38.05).
Mimick applauded Davis in the 3200 and Witter in the 300 hurdles.
The coach said many of the athletes didn’t compete in as many events as they typically do because he wanted them to finish out the rest of the year strong and healthy, and several had been at the Nebraska Track Fest in Papillion just a few days earlier.
“(We did that) to stay fresh in the last past of the season,” Mimick said.
For the girls, Jelinek was the runner-up in the long jump on a top mark of 15-6.75. She earned a fifth-place medal in the 200 at 28.91 and was fourth in the triple jump at 32-9.
She won a fourth medal when she teamed up with Trista Birkel, Jocelyn Stara and Ava Hilger and scored a fourth-place finish in the 400 relay.
Girls coach Tony Smith praised Jelinek for being “a consistent placer” in the long and triple jumps, adding the senior has been shown leadership this season.
“(Jelinek) is just a very good positive leader for our team,” he said.
In the 100 hurdles, Hartman, Bethany Emswiler and Birkel took fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, (18.74, 18.74 and 18.75). Hartman was also fourth in the high jump on a top mark of 5 feet even.
In the long jump, Aubrey Novacek was fourth at 15-4.50, Hilger was sith in the 100 at 13.92 and Gracyn Wollmer took sixth in the discus on a toss of 98-6.
