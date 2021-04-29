Monarch boys second in Schuyler

Napier, Caleb Thege, Michael Andel and Jude Yindrick paired up for the 400 relay and crossed the line in 45.44 for second.

Napier and Yindrick later teamed up with Witter and Keegan Lavicky in the 1600 relay and put together a time of 3:39.42 for a bronze medal.

Thege and Curtis Humlicek took third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump (19-3.25 and 18-8). Humlicek also ended up third in the triple jump (39-0.25).

In the 3200, Terrance Wachal finished in fifth (11:20.52). Uhrmacher took fourth in the discus (41-10.25). Yindrick finished sixth in the 400 (54.64).

In the 800 relay, Luke Reiter, Zander Kavan, Jeremy Drozda and Xavier Fiala took sixth (9:38.05).

Mimick applauded Davis in the 3200 and Witter in the 300 hurdles.

The coach said many of the athletes didn’t compete in as many events as they typically do because he wanted them to finish out the rest of the year strong and healthy, and several had been at the Nebraska Track Fest in Papillion just a few days earlier.

“(We did that) to stay fresh in the last past of the season,” Mimick said.