Monarch boys top standings at Puetz Memorial

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field won 23 medals and five golds, earning the Monarchs the top spot in the team standings at the first-ever Puetz Memorial Invite March 30 in Columbus.
Though team trophies were not awarded following the conclusion of the meet, scoring indicated that the Aquinas boys earned 136 points and took first place by 14 over Bennington. Seven programs competed in an event named for legendary Scotus football and track coach Jim Puetz. The Puetz Memorial replaces the Scotus Relays normally held early in the season.
The Aquinas girls walked away with 15 pieces of hardware, one gold medal and were listed fifth out of seven, tied with Lakeview on 59.5 points. Scotus had the highest total among girls teams with 115 points.
"Overall, a good performance up and down the events," boys coach Ron Mimick said. "We scored in 16 of 17 normal track events and had 15-plus personal bests spread out among all the events. Hopefully its a sign of good, developing track team."
Senior Payton Davis was again a double gold medalist following wins at the Shelby-Rising City triangular days earlier. Davis took the top spot in the 1600 by more than 20 seconds and crossed the line first in the 800 by more than five seconds.
Fellow senior Kyle Napier was the winner in the high jump, runner-up in the triple jump and sixth place in the 100. He was part of an overall strong team performance in the field events that included 11 total medals and multiple medals in every event other than the high jump and shot put.
Ben Shonka won the pole vault while teammate Hunter Stutzman was third. Caleb Thege was third in the long jump and followed by teammate Curtis Humlicek in fifth. Jude Yindrick won the triple jump, Napier, as mentioned, was second and Humlicek third. Luke Schmitt was fourth in the discus and Josh Uhrmacher fifth. Uhrmacher was also second in the shot put.
On the track, other medalists included Yindrick earning silver in the 400 meters, Jake Witter second in the 300 hurdles, John Prochaska fifth, Terrance Wachal fourth in the 3200 and Prochaska sixth in the 110 hurdles. The 400 relay took silver while the 1600 relay and sprint medley were fourth. The 3200 relay was fifth.
For the girls, Madison Jelienk led results on a win in the triple jump and third-place finish in the 200. Gracyn Wollner in the discus, Jocelyn Stara in the 100 hurdles and Gianna Frasher in the 1600 were all third. Aubrey Novacek in the long jump and Bianca Romshek in the 800 were both fourth. Fifth-place medals went to Novacek in the high jump, Alli Hartman in the 100 hurdles, Romshek in the 1600 and Emma Sellers in the 400. Hartman in the high jump, and Trista Birkel in the 300 hurdles were both sixth.
The 400 relay and 1600 relay both earned fourth-place medals.
"I knew going into the season we wouldn’t compete for too many team meet championships do to our lower numbers and being more thin through events than in years past," girls coach Tony Smith said. "However, I was very happy with most of our performances. We had a lot of PRs that ended up scoring our small team decent points in this bigger school meet....
"It is definitely an exciting time of the season where we are starting to figure things out."
