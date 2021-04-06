Monarch boys top standings at Puetz Memorial

Ben Shonka won the pole vault while teammate Hunter Stutzman was third. Caleb Thege was third in the long jump and followed by teammate Curtis Humlicek in fifth. Jude Yindrick won the triple jump, Napier, as mentioned, was second and Humlicek third. Luke Schmitt was fourth in the discus and Josh Uhrmacher fifth. Uhrmacher was also second in the shot put.

On the track, other medalists included Yindrick earning silver in the 400 meters, Jake Witter second in the 300 hurdles, John Prochaska fifth, Terrance Wachal fourth in the 3200 and Prochaska sixth in the 110 hurdles. The 400 relay took silver while the 1600 relay and sprint medley were fourth. The 3200 relay was fifth.

For the girls, Madison Jelienk led results on a win in the triple jump and third-place finish in the 200. Gracyn Wollner in the discus, Jocelyn Stara in the 100 hurdles and Gianna Frasher in the 1600 were all third. Aubrey Novacek in the long jump and Bianca Romshek in the 800 were both fourth. Fifth-place medals went to Novacek in the high jump, Alli Hartman in the 100 hurdles, Romshek in the 1600 and Emma Sellers in the 400. Hartman in the high jump, and Trista Birkel in the 300 hurdles were both sixth.

The 400 relay and 1600 relay both earned fourth-place medals.