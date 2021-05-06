Monarch boys win nine golds at Lakeview

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field won nine gold medals but couldn't quite match the total medal haul of the hosts and took the team runner-up trophy at Lakeview on April 27.

Despite coming up short on the day as a team, the Monarchs celebrated wins for five different athletes in individual events and another in a relay. That left Aquinas with 156 and ½ points but still 35 and ½ short of Lakeview.

Payton Davis swept the distance events and won gold in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters. Jake Witter swept the 110 and 300 hurdles. Kyle Napier in the high jump, Caleb Thege in the long jump and Jude Yindrick in the triple jump also finished first. Napier, Thege, Yindrick and Michael Andel teamed up for a win in the 400 relay.

"It was a good meet overall with two nice relay times for us," coach Ron Mimick said. "We had good depth in terms of medals won. Our seniors again led the way with 100 points scored as a class."

Davis hit the line in the 800 at 2 minutes, 1.32 seconds and set a meet record. His time in the 1600 was 4:39.53 and more than 17 seconds faster than the runner-up. When he came across the line at 9:36.51 in the 3200 he crushed the meet record by more than 47 seconds.