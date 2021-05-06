Monarch boys win nine golds at Lakeview

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field won nine gold medals but couldn't quite match the total medal haul of the hosts and took the team runner-up trophy at Lakeview on April 27.
Despite coming up short on the day as a team, the Monarchs celebrated wins for five different athletes in individual events and another in a relay. That left Aquinas with 156 and ½ points but still 35 and ½ short of Lakeview.
Payton Davis swept the distance events and won gold in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters. Jake Witter swept the 110 and 300 hurdles. Kyle Napier in the high jump, Caleb Thege in the long jump and Jude Yindrick in the triple jump also finished first. Napier, Thege, Yindrick and Michael Andel teamed up for a win in the 400 relay.
"It was a good meet overall with two nice relay times for us," coach Ron Mimick said. "We had good depth in terms of medals won. Our seniors again led the way with 100 points scored as a class."
Davis hit the line in the 800 at 2 minutes, 1.32 seconds and set a meet record. His time in the 1600 was 4:39.53 and more than 17 seconds faster than the runner-up. When he came across the line at 9:36.51 in the 3200 he crushed the meet record by more than 47 seconds.
Witter won the 110 hurdles at 15.66 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 40.85. Napier reached 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump. Caleb Thege won the long jump by six inches when his top leap landed at 20 feet, 3 and ¾ inches. Jude Yindrick posted 41-11.75 in the triple jump. The 400 relay team hit the line in 44.91 and edged out Lakeview by .21.
Silver medals went to Curtis Humlicek in the triple jump, Ben Shonka in the pole vault, the 1600 relay team of Witter, Thege, Yindrick and Keegan Lavicky and the 3200 relay group of Luke Reiter, Jeremy Drozda, Xavier Fiala and Zander Kavan.
Terrence Wachal in the 3200 and Humlicek in the long jump were bronze medalists. Michael Andel in the 100 and Josh Uhrmacher in the shot put were fifth. Jaxon Ondracek in the 400, Fiala in the 1600, Luke Sellers in the 110 hurdles and Zach Zitek in the pole vault were fifth.
In the girls competition, coach Tony Smith said his athletes are still performing at a high level as the season continues.
“The Lakeview meet was a really solid meet for us as a team,” he said.
The Monarchs' fourth-place finish included either 17 personal or relay personal-bests.
Trista Birkel, Madisen Jelinek, Jocelyn Stara and Ava Hilger paired up for the 100 relay and received a silver medal with a time of 53.31.
Gianna Frasher, Bianca Romshek and Emma Sellers ended up second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 (2:34.06, 2:35.67 and 2:36.31).
Birkel came away with a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles (52.64). She also finished sixth in the 400 (1:07.84).
Grace Reiter, Stara, Sellers and Jelinek teamed up to run in the 400 relay and placed third (4:35.52).
In the long jump, Jelinek finished third with a distance of 15-2.25.
Alli Hartman took bronze in the high jump (5-0.00). Gracyn Wollmer placed third in the discus throw (101-08).
In the 100, Stara took fourth (13.95). She later placed sixth in the 200 (29.66).
Frasher finished in fourth place in the 1600 (6:12.23) while Romshek ended up in sixth (6:24.11).
Jelinek took fourth in the triple jump (33-10.75).
In the 100 hurdles, Emswiler placed sixth (18.42).
Smith praised Jelinek for medaling in all four of her events, Hartman in the high jump and Frasher, Romshek and Sellers for their times in the 800-meter run.
“In the biggest surprise of the day was the performance of our three 800 runners, all setting career PRs and placing (second, third and fourth),” Smith said.
