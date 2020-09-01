Monarch D crushes Cavaliers

The defense set the tone all night while the offense built a 21-0 halftime lead in a dominant first two quarters as No. 2 Aquinas Catholic downed No. 8 Wahoo Neumann in the 2020 opener.
Aquinas led 21-0 at halftime and had all its points on the scoreboard by the time Neumann generated two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes.
Kyle Napier and Michael Andel rushed for two short touchdowns to cap long drives for the first two quarters then running back John Prochaska found quarterback Caleb Thege on a halfback pass on the last play of the first half.
Thege then ran for a 2-yard touchdown to cap the Aquinas scoring early in the fourth quarter.
The Monarchs amassed 305 yards on the ground to just 71 for the Cavaliers, held the Cavs to just two first downs in the first half and gave up just 197 yards total.
"There's still a lot of things we can improve on - footwork and recognizing fronts," coach Ron Mimick said. "But, overall, for a first game against a good team we looked solid."
Aquinas converted two four downs on the first drive and made it 7-0 on Napier's 2-yard run and Prochaska's extra point. Following a defensive stop, the Monarchs put together another drive and found the end zone on Andel's 3-yard run. The PAT was blocked.
Prochaska found Thege out of the backfield for a 27-yard touchdown then went for two and made it 21-0 on Curtis Humlicek's run.
Thege capped the final scoring drive on another run inside the Neumann 5, this one from two yards out. The Cavaliers finally scored after a big return on the ensuing kickoff and a 25-yard run.
Aquinas drove back down to the Neumann 10 but was stopped. The Cavaliers then put together their only sustained drive of the night and scored on a 2-yard run in the final minute.
"We didn't play as sharp as we wanted to, but it was OK," Mimick said. "But we were maybe a smidgen better than you would have thought, just a little tiny bit better. Our offense can improve a lot."
Napier finished with 14 carries for 78 yards, Prochaska had 10 for 78, Andel had 9 for 66, Thege had five for 29, Humlicek rushed three times for 28, Keegan Lavicky touched it eight times and picked up 17 and Zach Zitek rushed twice for nine yards.
Aquinas travels to No. 5 Centennial in Week 2. The Broncos defeated Superior 14-6.
"They're nice sized; they're kind of thick on their offensive line and defensive front, and they've got some height," Mimick said. "They've got a good quarterback, they run the spread and it's a balance spread. They've got some speed, and they're a good, solid team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
