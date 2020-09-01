Monarch D crushes Cavaliers

Prochaska found Thege out of the backfield for a 27-yard touchdown then went for two and made it 21-0 on Curtis Humlicek's run.

Thege capped the final scoring drive on another run inside the Neumann 5, this one from two yards out. The Cavaliers finally scored after a big return on the ensuing kickoff and a 25-yard run.

Aquinas drove back down to the Neumann 10 but was stopped. The Cavaliers then put together their only sustained drive of the night and scored on a 2-yard run in the final minute.

"We didn't play as sharp as we wanted to, but it was OK," Mimick said. "But we were maybe a smidgen better than you would have thought, just a little tiny bit better. Our offense can improve a lot."

Napier finished with 14 carries for 78 yards, Prochaska had 10 for 78, Andel had 9 for 66, Thege had five for 29, Humlicek rushed three times for 28, Keegan Lavicky touched it eight times and picked up 17 and Zach Zitek rushed twice for nine yards.

Aquinas travels to No. 5 Centennial in Week 2. The Broncos defeated Superior 14-6.