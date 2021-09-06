Monarch defense dominates again, shuts out Centennial

Centennial will be glad to have Aquinas Catholic off its schedule, if that day ever comes. The Broncos and Monarchs have met 10 times since 2004; Aquinas has won nine of those and three in a row without allowing a point.
Friday it was special teams and defense that gave the Monarchs their latest triumph in the series, 14-0 in David City.
Aquinas blocked a punt in the first quarter and recovered it for a touchdown then ripped off a 34-yard run on fouth-and-2 for the final points in the fourth quarter.
In between, the two teams slugged it out between the 30s and struggled to find any traction. A somewhat sloppy field from rainfall earlier in the week plus the loss of quarterback Lucas Sellers to injury held the Monarchs back offensively. On the other side of the ball, it was, again, the Aquinas defense doing what it does best.
The shutout win makes the Monarchs the last team in Nebraska 11-man football to allow any points.
"The wet field slowed us down a little, ... but it was a defensive battle, and it should have been," coach Ron Mimick said. "We played solid. No turnovers. We lost our quarterback the first series with an injury and had a couple minor injuries during the game that we had to play through. We had to move kids around a little bit, but we responded well. Kids played smart, didn’t make a lot of mistakes and we found a way to beat a good, solid opponent in a really tough environment on our field."
Aquinas put together a drive to start the game but had a bad snap at the 5-yard line and was forced to try a field goal. It missed, but the field position led to a defensive stop and the blocked punt.
Neither team advanced to the 30 on the other side of the field again until the Monarchs scored their second touchdown three quarters later. The Broncos looked to be on their way to an answer in the next possession before the Aquinas defense rose and made a stop at the 1.
Not that the last two opponents haven't been tough, but the Monarchs will find out for sure where they sit over the next month. Aquinas goes to Columbus on Friday to play Class C-1 No. 5 and rival Scotus, goes to No. 10 Crofton on Sept. 17, returns home for No. 3 Oakland-Craig on Sept. 24 and travels to No. 1 Fremont Bergan on Oct. 1.
"Scotus is athletic. They have a nice a running back. They have a really good, little quarterback who throws the ball well and their receivers, (tight end Garrett Oakley), (running back Devon Borchers) and (quarterback Trenton Cielocha) are really a nice trifecta," Mimick said. "Their line is, they move for kids to run. They have some good linemen. They’re really going to be a tough matchup. They’re going to be one of the better, if not one of the best teams on our schedule. They’re going to be a very good challenge. I think they’re definitely one of the top five or six teams in Class C-1 right now.”
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.