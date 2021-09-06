Monarch defense dominates again, shuts out Centennial

Aquinas put together a drive to start the game but had a bad snap at the 5-yard line and was forced to try a field goal. It missed, but the field position led to a defensive stop and the blocked punt.

Neither team advanced to the 30 on the other side of the field again until the Monarchs scored their second touchdown three quarters later. The Broncos looked to be on their way to an answer in the next possession before the Aquinas defense rose and made a stop at the 1.

Not that the last two opponents haven't been tough, but the Monarchs will find out for sure where they sit over the next month. Aquinas goes to Columbus on Friday to play Class C-1 No. 5 and rival Scotus, goes to No. 10 Crofton on Sept. 17, returns home for No. 3 Oakland-Craig on Sept. 24 and travels to No. 1 Fremont Bergan on Oct. 1.

"Scotus is athletic. They have a nice a running back. They have a really good, little quarterback who throws the ball well and their receivers, (tight end Garrett Oakley), (running back Devon Borchers) and (quarterback Trenton Cielocha) are really a nice trifecta," Mimick said. "Their line is, they move for kids to run. They have some good linemen. They’re really going to be a tough matchup. They’re going to be one of the better, if not one of the best teams on our schedule. They’re going to be a very good challenge. I think they’re definitely one of the top five or six teams in Class C-1 right now.”

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

