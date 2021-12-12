Monarch double gives Aquinas three tournament titles already

Aquinas Catholic wrestling doubled up tournament title wins on back-to-back days, claiming dominant wins at Wood River and North Bend on Friday and Saturday.

The Monarchs put together 254.5 points at Wood River and raised the team trophy thanks to four champions and five in the title match. That gave the team a margin of more than 70 points over runner-up O'Neill. The next day in North Bend it was a score of 273.5, eight champs and two runners-up. That was more than 100 points better than Pierce.

Jacob Moravec (132 pounds), Christopher Nickolite (152) and Michael Andel (182) won gold medals at both events. Nickolite and Andel also remained unbeaten on the year and reached 8-0.

Aquinas put together 29 pins and was 57-27 overall at Wood River then had 26 pins and a combined record of 53-23. Thus far, Aquinas has matched its start to last season when it also won team titles at Bennington, Wood River and North Bend. The Monarchs have also passed their team scores in two of those three tournaments.

"One difference from last year to this year has been the level of competition has increased for our first three tournaments. Bennington has a very good team this year as does Columbus. Also, adding O’Neill to the Wood River Invite made it a much tougher tournament overall," coach Roy Emory said. "Typically, we use these invitationals as a way to improve. All of our wrestlers have goals they would like to accomplish at the end of the year and these help us to get to that point."

Moravec was 4-0 in Wood River with three different wins - two pins and a technical fall. He started with a 15-0 technical fall just 15 seconds into the second period, picked up a pin in the quarterfinals midway through the second, won 6-0 in the semifinals then scored another fall in the championship. His title win gave Caleb Bivainis of Amherst his first loss of the season.

Moravec was also 4-0 in North Bend with two first-period pins in the first two rounds, a 6-2 semifinal win then a 2-0 sudden victory over Pierce's Brock Bolling in the final. He and Bolling, a state qualifier last season, were scoreless through six minutes when Moravec created a takedown nine seconds into the tiebreaker period.

Nickolite was 4-0 at Wood River, had three technical falls before the end of the first period then won the title 6-2 over Wood River's Dylan Ancheta. Ancheta was 10-0 until Nickolite scored a reversal in the second then two back points in the third and another takedown.

At North Bend he was 3-0 with a pair of second-period technical falls 16-0 and 17-0 before a 1-0 win over Pierce's Blake Bolling for gold. Nickolite won on an escape four seconds into the third period.

Andel pinned three foes in Wood River, all in the first period and by a combined total of 3 minutes, 43 seconds. At North Bend it was four more first-period pins and a total mat time of 4 minutes, 18 seconds.

"Christopher and Michael have each had a nice start to their senior seasons," Emory said. "I think a lot of that come from their mentality of attacking no matter what the situation. I think our entire team is starting to do a better job of that."

Zander Kavan joined that trio on top the medal stand at Wood River in a five-pin performance, four of which came in the first period. Paul Buresh (195) came up just short of a title when he won three times then was pinned by 9-0 Ryan Gabriel of Ord. Gabriel led 4-1 in the first then converted a second takedown into a fall with 22 seconds left.

Other medalists at Wood River included Grady Romshek (106), Jakob Kavan (126), Hunter Vandenberg (145), Marcus Eickmeier (170) and Reilly Miller (220) all winning four of five for third place, Trent Mefford winning three of four also for bronze and AJ Oltmer (195) settling for fourth after winning four of five but reaching the five-match limit.

Romshek (106), Mefford (113), Jakob Kavan (126), Moravec (132), Nickolite (152), Andel (182), Buresh (195) and Calib Svoboda (285) each earned gold medals at North Bend. Romshek and Mefford, like Andel mentioned earlier, pinned each of their foes.

Jakob Kavan won three times by pin, 16-0 technical fall and 2-0 thanks to a takedown 47 seconds into the first period. Buresh had three pins and a 12-3 victory. Svoboda's path to gold was pin, pin, 4-3 sudden victory, pin. He trailed 2-1 after the first in the semifinals, reversed from the bottom in the second then gave up an escape and won when Raoul Djidjoho of Elkhorn Mount Michael was whistled for his second stalling call 14 seconds into the tiebreaker period.

Kelby Coufal (138) was a runner-up behind a pin, two decisions and a 5-3 loss. Miller (220) put together two pins but then came up short in the title match 3-1. Zander Kavan was 3-1 and earned bronze.

Bellevue East and Scotus come to Aquinas on Thursday. The Monarchs then travel to a new event on Saturday, the Wahoo Invite where they'll tangle with 16 other teams.

"Overall, everyone has had a nice start to their season. Our most improved wrestlers have been Grady Romshek, Zander Kavan and Marcus Eickmeier. Grady was a good wrestler last year and he is starting to become a great wrestler. Zander and Marcus were both .500 wrestlers last year and they have taken it to the next level. They look smoother and more confident. I think all three will surprise people this year.

"Our freshmen are starting to come along as well. Trent, Kelby and Calib were all in the finals at North Bend. They are getting a little more acclimated to the speed and physicality of varsity wrestling."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

