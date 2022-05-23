Monarch girls 3200 relay wins bronze at state

OMAHA - Aquinas Catholic's girls 3200-meter relay team featured two sophomores in Gianna Frasher and Bianca Romshek and two freshmen in Miriam Frasher and Lizzie Roh.

The Monarchs qualified for state through the additional qualifying process after placing third at districts. On Friday, the Monarchs earned the bronze medal in the event at the NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships posting a time of 10 minutes, 13.25 seconds. It marks the first state medal for the quartet. To say it was unexpected would be an understatement.

"During the season, we had a good chance because we're good with other running," Gianna said. "We never really did very well throughout the season until the last two meets. We're like, 'I don't know how we're going to do at state. I don't even know if we're going to place,' so it was great."

Aquinas was ninth at the first exchange and eighth at the second. Roh was the third runner and she made the big move with a split of 2:34.47, improving the Monarchs position by four spots. Gianna was the final Aquinas runner and posted that fastest split of 2:27.326 to finish the race in third.

"Starting out ninth in the first place, I was like, 'Oh gosh, this is going to be really hard to place,'" Miriam said.

"But then we picked it up and kept it going," Romshek said.

The girls attributed consistent growth to their strong chemistry.

"We're all super close in general," Romshek said. "We do all the same sports together pretty much all year around, so our confidence grew in each other as we kept performing well."

Aquinas girls track and field head coach Tony Smith said the relay team overperformed. He was hoping for fourth place and expecting fifth place.

"Lizzie Roh ran about a four-second personal record and just did a nice job," Smith said. "Our girls really just held what they do and it was a really good, solid finish by Gianna Frasher too."

The relay team will have the chance to grow even more as they'll be together for the next two seasons. Smith is excited for what could be ahead.

"It's exciting," he said. "They're all girls that I know are going to get better as they go just because of their work ethic and where they're built, the hearts, stuff like that."

The relay team wasn't the only medalist as three Monarchs won medals in individual events. Boys seniors Caleb Thege and John Prochaska won sixth-place medals in the long jump and 300 hurdles, respectively. Girls junior Ava Hilger medaled in the 100 in her first state meet.

Thege competed in the long jump at state for the second-straight season. After placing 16th last year with a jump of 19 feet, 8 and 1/2 inches, he posted a mark of 20-3.5.

"Coming in, I wasn't suppose to medal," Thege said. "I think I was 15th or so, and now to be on the medal stand, it's pretty cool for me. It's been a dream."

He said the weather was tough and he felt he had more in him, but knowing this was his final meet, Thege said he wanted to compete without any regrets. He left Omaha with a medal in his final high school sporting event.

"It's sad," Thege said. "I was thinking that I'm proud of myself in my last ever sporting event is done on the biggest stage, so that's pretty cool for me."

Prochaska earned an individual medal for the first time in Omaha after posting a sixth-place time of 41.67 seconds. The senior ended his high school track and field career with three medals total after placing as a member of the 400 relay in 2019 and 2021.

Hilger sprinted in Omaha for the first time and medaled in the 100 with a time of 13.13 seconds, good for eighth place. Although she was disappointed with her time, the junior completed her first full track season. She missed last season with a fractured foot and was sidelined like everyone else in the 2020 COVID year.

"I was working hard to get back in shape as soon as I could when my foot was healed," Hilger said. "The first practice, I was just excited to get on the track and I just did my thing and ran all season and tried my best."

Hilger completed the season with four golds and three silvers in the 100 and four golds and three bronze medals in the 200 through a total of eight invites.

"Just an amazing young lady (Hilger)," Smith said. "Works really hard, cares a lot, probably puts a little too much pressure on herself, but just got better and better all year long except for just right here at state."

Smith is excited to see how his team will build off this experience in Omaha. All five Monarch girl state qualifiers will be back next year.

"Very young team. We'll have everyone back. We've got to replace a girl on our 400 relay that should've been down her," Smith said. We had about four events we thought we could get down here this year that didn't get here, probably because of youth, but to be excited about having that all next year and maybe be a team that can finish in the top-10 next year."

Boys freshman Bryant Stouffer raced in two events, the 100 and the 400 relay. In the 100 prelims Friday, Stouffer placed 19th after crossing the finish line in 23.67 seconds. The 400 relay team that included Stouffer, Prochaska, Thege and senior Michael Andel was disqualified due to a baton exchange out of the zone.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.