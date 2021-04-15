Monarch girls edge Scouts for home title

Aquinas Catholic girls track and field was without one of its top athletes but had just enough to hold off David City for a home meet championship on April 5.

The Monarchs were without Ava Hilger and facing a Scout squad that won five events.

But to the pleasant surprise of coach Tony Smith, Aquinas came out on top nonetheless. The hosts finished in first with an overall score of 131 while David City was seven points back.

“Good solid meet that ended in an unexpected team championship,” Smith said.

Bianca Romshek finished in first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 43.93 seconds.

Jocelyn Stara, Trista Birkel, Madisen Jelinek and Emma Sellers took gold in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:28.66.

Smith noted that team’s performance, saying it’s their best time of the season so far.

The same four teamed up for the 100 relay and placed third (54.29).

Alli Hartman took first in the high jump with a distance of 5 feet, 1 inch.

In the 1600, Gianna Frasher and Romshek ended up second and third, respectively (6:16.58 and 6:29.85). Frasher was later the runner-up in the 3200 (13:52.34).