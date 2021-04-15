Monarch girls edge Scouts for home title

Aquinas Catholic girls track and field was without one of its top athletes but had just enough to hold off David City for a home meet championship on April 5.
The Monarchs were without Ava Hilger and facing a Scout squad that won five events.
But to the pleasant surprise of coach Tony Smith, Aquinas came out on top nonetheless. The hosts finished in first with an overall score of 131 while David City was seven points back.
“Good solid meet that ended in an unexpected team championship,” Smith said.
Bianca Romshek finished in first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 43.93 seconds.
Jocelyn Stara, Trista Birkel, Madisen Jelinek and Emma Sellers took gold in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:28.66.
Smith noted that team’s performance, saying it’s their best time of the season so far.
The same four teamed up for the 100 relay and placed third (54.29).
Alli Hartman took first in the high jump with a distance of 5 feet, 1 inch.
In the 1600, Gianna Frasher and Romshek ended up second and third, respectively (6:16.58 and 6:29.85). Frasher was later the runner-up in the 3200 (13:52.34).
Jelinek finished in second in the triple jump (33-4.75) while Romshek was sixth in the same event (30-8).
In the discus, Gracyn Wollmer was second with a top throw of 87-1.
Claire Wisnieski, Wollmer and Shae Junck each finished second, fourth and fifth in the shot put (31-0.00, 30-5.00 and 28-6.00).
Aubrey Novacek placed fourth in the long jump (14-11.00).
Hartman, Bethany Emswiler and Birkel wound up fourth, fifth and sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.65, 18.97 and 19.19).nBirkel took third in the 300 hurdles.
In the 200, Sellers took sixth (28.74). Grace Reiter placed sixth in the 400 (1:08.93).
Smith said the invite win is also marked by numerous athletes setting personal-best times, heights and distances.
“We are really starting to figure out our lineup and the girls are really starting to compete both individually and as a team,” Smith said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.