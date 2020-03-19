Monarch girls exceed expectations of new coach

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball had an entirely new look this season after losing nine seniors and welcoming a new head coach.
Nathan Wall took over the program after coaching at David City, filling the role held by Tony Smith after his second stint at the helm.
But whether it was Wall, Smith or the players on the roster, everyone involved knew there was the potential for growing pains with new faces in new places.
"I will always remember this group as one that people didn't have real high expectations for at the beginning of the season because they were so inexperienced," Wall said. "But they exceeded those expectations and every single time they took the court, they raised that bar higher for themselves."
Aquinas won its first five games of the year on the way to a 10-3 start.
The 5-0 start included wins over two returning state champions in back-to-back games against Fremont Bergan on Dec. 14 and Waho Neumann on Dec. 17.
The Monarchs ended the season with an 11-11 record after losing their last five games including a heartbreaking defeat to Utica Centennial in the semifinals of the C2-6 subdistrict tournament.
In a 30-30 tie with two seconds on the clock, the Broncos hit a 3-pointer and sent the Monarchs home for the season.
"I am extremely happy with the way the season went," Wall said. "We played well for the majority of the year and were competitive in most games, even when the final score seemed like we weren't. We were a tough team to beat each game. However, we are still disappointed with how the season ended.
Out of the seven primary players for Aquinas, six of them had little or no experience. The same could be said for the JV squad as well.
One player that helped the team progress and made a name for herself was senior Macy Thege with 12.5 points per game. Junior Madison Jelinek overcame an early ankle injury and put together a season with averages of six points per game, seven rebounds and nearly two steals.
Aquinas will lose four seniors headed into next year, Thege, Isabel Coufal, Darian Krenk and Jadyn Siroky.
"Our four seniors were extremely special to me," Wall said. "They were outstanding Christians and people. I know that they will continue to be a part of our program and our lives, and that they will do great things in their lives and make a difference in this world."
Despite losing four key players, Wall believes the Monarchs set themselves up for more next season.
"We have some nice players coming back," Wall said. "Madisen Jelinek, Emma Sellers, Bethany Emswiler all had huge roles on our team this year. Alli Hartman started three games this year, and she is back. Natalie Kovar and Claire Wisnieski both got some minutes as Freshmen.
"We have really good, hard-working kids in our program and we always will because of the tradition and culture of the program that was established a long time ago."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net