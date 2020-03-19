Monarch girls exceed expectations of new coach

In a 30-30 tie with two seconds on the clock, the Broncos hit a 3-pointer and sent the Monarchs home for the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I am extremely happy with the way the season went," Wall said. "We played well for the majority of the year and were competitive in most games, even when the final score seemed like we weren't. We were a tough team to beat each game. However, we are still disappointed with how the season ended.

Out of the seven primary players for Aquinas, six of them had little or no experience. The same could be said for the JV squad as well.

One player that helped the team progress and made a name for herself was senior Macy Thege with 12.5 points per game. Junior Madison Jelinek overcame an early ankle injury and put together a season with averages of six points per game, seven rebounds and nearly two steals.

Aquinas will lose four seniors headed into next year, Thege, Isabel Coufal, Darian Krenk and Jadyn Siroky.