The Aquinas Monarchs girls basketball team's season came to a close on Feb. 14 against Cross County in the opening round of the C2-7 subdistrict.

The Cross County Cougars ended the Monarchs' season in a 62-34 loss for Aquinas.

Cross County led throughout the game outscoring the Monarchs 13-6 in the first and 16-7 in the second to take a 29-13 lead going into the half.

After the half, Cross County would continue to build its lead outscoring Aquinas 20-13 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth.

In the 28-point loss, Bianca Romshek led the Monarchs with 14 points. Madison Vandenberg was the only other Monarch to finish with 10 or more points adding 10.

With the season coming to an end the Monarch basketball program is forced to say its goodbyes to five seniors with Allisen Jelinek, Jocelyn Stara, Lacie Hartman, Claire Wisnieski and Toni Wachal graduating.

The five seniors combined for five points in their final game with Hartman and Wachal each having two points and Wisnieski adding one.

The Monarchs closed their season with a 2-19 record overall matching their record from the 2021-2022 season which also ended with a loss to Cross County.

East Butler girls

The East Butler girls had lost in the opening round of the D1-2 Subdistrict 39-27 to Weeping Water on Feb. 14.

The loss ended the Tigers' season as East Butler closes out with a 7-15 record.

In the loss, East Butler and Weeping Water were close throughout the first three quarters with Weeping Water narrowly outscoring the Tigers 8-7 in the first.

The Tigers would bounce back and hold a 16-15 lead going into the half after outscoring Weeping Water 9-7 in the second.

Weeping Water would finish strong outscoring the Tigers 9-6 in the third and 15-5 in the fourth.

Madison Dewitt and Carynn Bongers led the Tigers with seven points each and Lillie Kriz and Rylie Biltoft each added five points in the loss.

East Butler seniors Katie Haney, Bongers and Sierra Rhynalds closed out their high school careers for the Tigers.

Shelby-Rising City girls

The Huskies finished their season with a 56-51 loss to Centennial on Feb. 14 in subdistrict C2-7 play.

Shelby-Rising and Centennial were tight throughout as the Broncos led 17-14 after the first quarter.

The Huskies and Broncos would each score 16 in the second with Centennial leading 33-30 at the half.

The Broncos' lead would slightly grow in the third with the team outscoring the Huskies 14-11.

Shelby-Rising City would outscore the Broncos 10-9 in the fourth quarter to close out the five-point loss.

The Huskies were led by Taya Pinneo dropping 32 points in the loss with Ava Larmon adding 15.

Shelby-Rising City had three girls play in their final game with the Huskies. Angel Barnes, Zoey Walker and Caydee Bauers were the lone seniors on the team.

The loss dropped Shelby-Rising City to 10-12 overall improving from the 5-17 2021-2022 season.

East Butler boys

The Tiger boys' season came to a close on Feb. 20, to Nebraska Lutheran in the first round of the D2-3 subdistrict.

The Knights beat East Butler 50-32.

The Tigers' offense starting slow and Nebraska Lutheran opened the game with an 11-4 run.

The Knights would then outscore the Tigers 13-9 in the second holding a 24-13 lead at the half.

East Butler would fight back a bit in the third but the Knights outscored the Tigers 11-10 taking a 35-23 lead to the fourth.

In the fourth, the Knights outscored East Butler 15-9 to close out the 18-point Tiger loss.

In the loss, Ryan Sullivan led the Tigers with 12 points. Carson Borgman and Logan Buresh were next on the score sheet with Borgman adding eight points and Buresh seven points.

Borgman was one of three seniors for East Butler -- along with Josh Vanderslice and Alex Pierce -- that had their basketball careers with the Tigers come to a close with the loss.

The East Butler boys did improve from their 8-14 2021-2022 season with an 11-12 overall record this season.

Shelby-Rising City boys

The Husky boys fell to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48-40 on Feb. 21, in the first round of the D1-3 subdistrict.

Shelby-Rising City trailed 16-15 after the first but tied the game at 25 after outscoring the Eagles 10-9 in the second.

BDS then outscored the Huskies 10-7 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth to close out the eight-point loss for Shelby-Rising City.

The Huskies season ended with an overall record of 8-15 and one Husky's career comes to a close as Payton Sliva was the lone senior for Shelby-Rising City.