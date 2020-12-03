Monarch girls replacing four starters for the second straight season

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball finds itself in a familiar situation. Just like last season, the Monarchs are replacing four varsity starters and looking for new contributors to step up.
Having just navigated a similar season, head coach Nathan Wall is confident his group can find success. Though the team may not do it the same way, he said this year's group is eager to work and eager to win.
"Our girls have worked extremely hard through our first six practices," Wall said last week. "They're excited to come to practice every day. They know that every single day is an opportunity and that we're lucky we have a basketball practice every single day."
Aquinas returns one starter and five additional players that were part of the rotation. The Monarchs opened Wall's first year at the helm 5-0 but struggled during certain points against a tough schedule. Aquinas finished with an even 11-11 record and lost eight of its last nine. That stretch included C-2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia, C-1 runner-up Lincoln Christian, C-1 state tournament team Wahoo and D-2 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis.
"We won't talk about wins and losses at all," Wall said. "I think that's something that can be dangerous and misleading if that's all you're thinking about. We are just focused on getting better each day, improving each practice and making sure we are a lot better team come subdistrict time than we are in December, and making sure that we're peaking and playing our best ball come February."
The Monarchs will be looking for another fast start from younger players. Developing depth is a necessary component to this season and the future.
"Our newer players are up to the challenge," Wall said. "It is quite the test. It's the second year in four we've had to replace four starters. That's never ideal, but our young players are definitely up to the task."
The personnel on the roster this season has forced some adjustments to the offense. The Monarchs will look to generate offense by controlling tempo and finding passing lanes to the paint.
"Last year we had five people that were capable of having big games offensively. So, our shots were pretty balanced," Wall said. "This year, we're going to have a lot more of an emphasis on slowing the game down and getting the ball inside. We feel we have two extremely good post players."
Those two players are senior Madison Jelinek and sophomore Claire Wisnieski. Jelinek is the one returning starter for Aquinas who is expected to make a difference on both ends of the floor.
"She can guard anyone on the floor," Wall said. "She did last year. She'd find herself guarding a point guard and then go guard a 6-footer inside."
Sophomore Jocelyn Stara will also be relied on to make stops on defense. She will have an expanded role after playing in nine games a year ago.
"She is lightning quick," Wall said. "She's someone that can really get after you defensively and just has an unbelievable motor on her. Those are two big defensive players for us."
Aquinas was supposed to open the season on Dec. 4 against Raymond Central, but the game has been postponed. Aquinas will now start the season on Dec. 5 against Shelby-Rising City.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!