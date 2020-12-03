Monarch girls replacing four starters for the second straight season

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball finds itself in a familiar situation. Just like last season, the Monarchs are replacing four varsity starters and looking for new contributors to step up.

Having just navigated a similar season, head coach Nathan Wall is confident his group can find success. Though the team may not do it the same way, he said this year's group is eager to work and eager to win.

"Our girls have worked extremely hard through our first six practices," Wall said last week. "They're excited to come to practice every day. They know that every single day is an opportunity and that we're lucky we have a basketball practice every single day."

Aquinas returns one starter and five additional players that were part of the rotation. The Monarchs opened Wall's first year at the helm 5-0 but struggled during certain points against a tough schedule. Aquinas finished with an even 11-11 record and lost eight of its last nine. That stretch included C-2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia, C-1 runner-up Lincoln Christian, C-1 state tournament team Wahoo and D-2 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis.