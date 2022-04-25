Monarch girls runner-up at Fred Arnold Invite

Gianna Frasher and Grace Reiter won gold medals and the Aquinas Catholic girls were runners-up at the Fred Arnold Invite April 21 in Schuyler.

The Monarchs scored 97 points but were well back of champion Blair on top the team standings at 143.

Frasher took home first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 44.59 seconds and won gold by just about three seconds.

In the triple jump, Reiter landed the longest attempt with a mark of 33 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. Bianca Romshek was the silver medalist in the event with a jump of 32-7.25.

Ava Hilger snagged a silver and a bronze medal in the sprint events. Hilger dashed second across the line in the 100 at 12.71 seconds. Veronica Reimers finished fourth in the race at 13.46 seconds. In the 200, Hilger placed third at 26.56 seconds.

Miriam Frasher medaled again in the 300 hurdles, this time earning silver. She hurdled to a time of 47.92 seconds, finishing 0.06 seconds behind Blair's Erika Roehrs. That time is the third-fastest in school history. Aubrey Novacek jumped to a bronze medal in the long jump with a mark of 14-7.5.

All three Monarch girls relay teams medaled. The 1600 relay team of Jocelyn Stara, Lizzie Roh, Romshek and Miriam earned silver while the 400 and 3200 relay teams claimed bronze.

"Another great day for Aquinas girls track and field competing against bigger schools. It was probably our best for setting personal records. We had 11 season-best performances," Monarchs girls track and field goal head coach Tony Smith said. "The biggest thing I noticed at Schuyler is that the girls really did a great job finishing their events. They competed really well."

The Aquinas boys were led by multi-medalist John Prochaska. He medaled in both hurdle races. In the 110 he posted a third-place time of 16.20 seconds. The senior was second in the 300 with a time of 42.22 seconds.

Caleb Thege, Prochaska, Michael Andel and Bryant Stouffer sprinted to a 400 relay silver medal as they combined for a time of 45.04 seconds. Xavier Fiala placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:06.76.

Rowdy Truksa finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 46-8. The Monarch boys 800 relay team comprised of Thege, Prochaska, Fiala and Stouffer placed fifth, and Hunter Stutzman was sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 10-6.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.