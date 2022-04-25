 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Monarch girls runner-up at Fred Arnold Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Reiter

Grace Reiter leaps into the pit after a triple jump on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School. Reiter won the event at 33 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches.

Gianna Frasher and Grace Reiter won gold medals and the Aquinas Catholic girls were runners-up at the Fred Arnold Invite April 21 in Schuyler.

The Monarchs scored 97 points but were well back of champion Blair on top the team standings at 143.

Frasher took home first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 44.59 seconds and won gold by just about three seconds.

Bianca Romshek

Bianca Romshek lands a triple jump on April 21 in Schuyler.

In the triple jump, Reiter landed the longest attempt with a mark of 33 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. Bianca Romshek was the silver medalist in the event with a jump of 32-7.25.

Ava Hilger snagged a silver and a bronze medal in the sprint events. Hilger dashed second across the line in the 100 at 12.71 seconds. Veronica Reimers finished fourth in the race at 13.46 seconds. In the 200, Hilger placed third at 26.56 seconds.

Miriam Frasher

Miriam Frasher jumps over the final hurdle in the 300 hurdles on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School.

Miriam Frasher medaled again in the 300 hurdles, this time earning silver. She hurdled to a time of 47.92 seconds, finishing 0.06 seconds behind Blair's Erika Roehrs. That time is the third-fastest in school history. Aubrey Novacek jumped to a bronze medal in the long jump with a mark of 14-7.5.

All three Monarch girls relay teams medaled. The 1600 relay team of Jocelyn Stara, Lizzie Roh, Romshek and Miriam earned silver while the 400 and 3200 relay teams claimed bronze.

"Another great day for Aquinas girls track and field competing against bigger schools. It was probably our best for setting personal records. We had 11 season-best performances," Monarchs girls track and field goal head coach Tony Smith said. "The biggest thing I noticed at Schuyler is that the girls really did a great job finishing their events. They competed really well."

John Prochaska

John Prochaska jumps over a hurdle on April 21 in Schuyler. Prochaska was third in the 110s and the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.

The Aquinas boys were led by multi-medalist John Prochaska. He medaled in both hurdle races. In the 110 he posted a third-place time of 16.20 seconds. The senior was second in the 300 with a time of 42.22 seconds.

Caleb Thege, Prochaska, Michael Andel and Bryant Stouffer sprinted to a 400 relay silver medal as they combined for a time of 45.04 seconds. Xavier Fiala placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:06.76.

Rowdy Truksa finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 46-8. The Monarch boys 800 relay team comprised of Thege, Prochaska, Fiala and Stouffer placed fifth, and Hunter Stutzman was sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 10-6.

Hunter Stutzman

Hunter Stutzman runs with the pole ahead of a vault on April 21 at the Fred Arnold Invite in Schuyler.
Ava Hilger

Ava Hilger sprints down front stretch in the 200 on April 21 at Schuyler Central High School. Hilger and the Aquinas Catholic girls were team runners-up.
Xavier Fiala

Xavier Fiala dashes towards the finish in the 800 on April 21 at the Fred Arnold Invite in Schuyler.
Aubrey Novacek

Aubrey Novacek attempts a long jump on April 21 at the Fred Arnold Invite in Schuyler.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

FRED ARNOLD INVITE (AQUINAS CATHOLIC)

SCHUYLER --

Fred Arnold Invitational

April 21 at Schuyler Central High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Blair 143, 2. Aquinas Catholic 97, 3. Wayne 81, 4. Scotus Central Catholic 76, 5. Lakeview 75, 6. Schuyler 28, 7. Wahoo 26. 

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Hayden Osmera (Wahoo) 4-10.00, 6. Aubrey Novacek 4-06.00, 9. Veronica Reimers 4-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Kyra Boman (Scotus) 15-04.00, 3. Aubrey Novacek 14-07.50, 6. Grace Reiter 14-04.75, 7. Allisen Jelinek 13-01.75.

• Triple jump - 1. Grace Reiter 33-06.50, 2. Bianca Romshek 32-07.25, 9. Lizzie Roh 28-05.50.

• Shot put - 1. Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 37-03.50, 5. Claire Wisnieski 32-11.00, 12. Toni Wachal 29-00.00, 13. Shae Junck 28-06.00.

• Discus - 1. Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 111-10, 8. Gracyn Wollmer 92-10, 10. Natalie Petree 84-06, 13. Claire Wisnieski 76-10.

• Pole vault - 1. Greta Gailbraith (Blair) 9-07.00, 6. Avery Oltmer 7-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 12.51, 2. Ava Hilger 12.71, 4. Veronica Reimers 13.46, 13. Gretchen Kozisek 14.64.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 25.86, 3. Ava Hilger 26.56, 5. Grace Reiter 28.32, 15. Delayne Adamy 31.04.

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 1:01.23, 7. Jocelyn Stara 1:08.44, 11. Delayne Adamy 1:12.96.

• 800 - 1. Reece Ewoldt (Blair) 2:30.98, 4. Bianca Romshek 2:41.00, 5. Lizzie Roh 2:41.86.

• 1,600 - 1. Gianna Frasher 5:44.59.

• 3,200 - 1. Jala Krusemark (Wayne) 12:23.54.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.51, 4. Ally Prochaska 18.40.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Erika Roehrs (Blair) 47.86, 2. Miriam Frasher 47.92, 10. Ally Prochaska 55.44.

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview 51.74, 3. Aquinas (Stara, Hilger, Reiter, Reimers) 53.05.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Blair 4:17.32, 2. Aquinas (Stara, Roh, Romshek, M. Frasher) 4:31.32.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Wayne 10:15.36, 3. Aquinas (Romshek, M. Frasher, Roh, G. Frasher) 10:32.16.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Wahoo 172, 2. Lakeview 136, 3. Blair 84, 4. Wayne 50, 5. Aquinas Catholic 35, 5. Schuyler 35, 7. Scotus Central Catholic 15.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Ethan Belsky (Blair) 6-01.00.

• Long jump - 1. Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 19-11.50, 10. A.J. Oltmer 17-00.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Benji Nelson (Wahoo) 42-04.25.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 51-09.00, 4. Rowdy Truksa 46-08.00.

• Discus - 1. Carson Lavaley (Wahoo) 163-00.

• Pole vault - 1. Michael Robinson (Wahoo) 12-06.00, 6. Hunter Stutzman 10-06.00, 8. Timothy Duke 10-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Waylon Sherman (Wahoo) 11.16, 7. Caleb Thege 11.77, 10. Michael Andel 11.91, 15. A.J. Oltmer 12.30.

• 200 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 22.59, 11. Michael Andel 24.59, 13. A.J. Oltmer 25.10.

• 400 - 1. Nolan Slominski (Blair) 51.82, 12. Bryant Stouffer 54.74.

• 800 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 2:04.32, 3. Xavier Fiala 2:06.76.

• 1,600 - 1. Kyle Babst (Wahoo) 4:49.28.

• 3,200 - 1. Dawson Fricke (Blair) 10:21.31.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Zach Fox (Wahoo) 15.58, 3. John Prochaska 16.20.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 41.57, 2. John Prochaska 42.22.

• 400 relay - 1. Wahoo 44.79, 2. Aquinas (Thege, Prochaska, Andel, Stouffer) 45.04.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Lakeview 3:34.33, 5. Aquinas (Thege, Prochaska, Fiala, Stouffer) 3:47.88.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Blair 8:41.90.



