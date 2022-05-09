Monarch girls runner-up at Fremont Bergan

Aquinas Catholic girls track and field earned a third straight runner-up trophy May 5 in Fremont when the Monarchs scored 114 points and finished 34 behind Wahoo Neumann at the Bergan Invite.

Ava Hilger led the way with a gold and silver medal. She won the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.27 seconds. Hilger won the race by 0.38 seconds. In the 100, Hilger was second with a time of 13 seconds flat. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal won the race in 12.53 seconds.

Avery Oltmer also collected Aquinas gold when finished on top of the podium in the pole vault with a mark of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Aquinas had all three girls relay teams win silver medals. Jocelyn Stara, Hilger, Grace Reiter and Veronica Reimers recorded a 400 relay time of 52.67 seconds. In the 1600 relay, Stara, Bianca Romshek, Reimers and Miriam Frasher crossed the finish in 4 minutes, 37.21 seconds. The 3200 relay team of Frasher, Romshek, Lizzie Roh and Gianna Frasher completed the race in 10:28.16.

Miriam won silver in the 400 with a time of 1:03.21. Romshek and Stara joined Miriam on the podium in that event with fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively.

Five Monarch girls won bronze. Gianna Frasher earned one in the 800 with a time of 2:34.52. Sydney Hartman was third in the 1600 with a time of 14:46.92. Aubrey Novacek placed third in the long jump with a mark of 14-6. Grace Reiter's triple jump of 32-7 earned her third, and Claire Wisnieski medaled in the shot put with a throw of 32-11.

"Our girls have bee extremely consistent throughout this whole year, and the Bergan meet was a great example of that. Ava Hilger has been so impressive in the sprint events this year," Monarchs girls track and field head coach Tony Smith said. "Avery Oltmer set a personal record in winning the pole vault and as a freshman has just improved all year long. The Frasher sisters once again had a solid meet with Gianna having a strong outing in the middle distance events and Miriam is proving she is a strong 400 runner in addition to the 300 hurdles by placing in both."

Caleb Thege and Hunter Stutzman each secured gold medals to lead the Monarch boys. Thege won the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 6 inches. In the pole vault, Aquinas claimed the top three spots. Stutzman placed first at 11-6. Marcus Krivanek was second at 11 feet, and Timothy Duke earned bronze with a vault of 10 feet.

The boys 400 relay team of John Prochaska, Thege, Michael Andel and Bryant Stouffer placed second with a time of 44.87 seconds. Boys Town's time of 44.33 seconds was good for gold.

Thege earned his second medal in the 100 with a fourth-place time of 11.68 seconds. Prochaksa won two medals - bronze in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. The senior's 110 time was 16.53 seconds. He ran the 300 hurdles in 43.89 seconds.

Stouffer was fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.23 seconds, and Xavier Fiala medaled in the 800 with a fourth-place time of 2:06.47.

The boys finished the meet in fourth place with 72 points. Wahoo Neumann won the meet with 121, beating Boys Town by one point.

Next up for Aquinas is the district meet on Thursday at Memorial Field in David City. Andel, Prochaska, Thege, Romshek and Gianna Frasher will all look to get back to Omaha after qualifying last year.

Smith said its one of the toughest districts with Wahoo Neumann, North Bend, David City and Yutan all in the field. Despite the competition, Smith said the goal is to compete for a district championship or runner-up trophy.

"All three of our relay teams have a shot to qualify for state, along with several other individual events in the sprints, middle distance and long hurdles as well as possibly in the pole vault, high jump and triple jump," he said. "It is our goal to finish in the top three as a team on Thursday and to qualify at least six to state."

Aquinas boys track and field head coach Ron Mimick said the Monarch boys are healthy except for Luke Sellers. Mimick said he hopes Sellers will be able to run on Thursday.

"A tough district for us in that five of our best eight events are loaded," Mimick said. "I hope we can get two to three individuals and a relay to state."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

