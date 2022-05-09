 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch girls runner-up at Fremont Bergan

  • Updated
  • 0
Ava Hilger

Ava Hilger sprints towards the finish in the 200 prelims on April 26 at Lakeview. Hilger won gold in the 200 and silver in the 100 Thursday in Fremont.

Aquinas Catholic girls track and field earned a third straight runner-up trophy May 5 in Fremont when the Monarchs scored 114 points and finished 34 behind Wahoo Neumann at the Bergan Invite.

Ava Hilger led the way with a gold and silver medal. She won the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.27 seconds. Hilger won the race by 0.38 seconds. In the 100, Hilger was second with a time of 13 seconds flat. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal won the race in 12.53 seconds.

Avery Oltmer also collected Aquinas gold when finished on top of the podium in the pole vault with a mark of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Jocelyn Stara

Jocelyn Stara runs around the corner of the track on April 26 at Lakeview High School. Stara was a member of the 400 and 1600 relay teams that won silver last week at the Fremont Bergan Invite.

Aquinas had all three girls relay teams win silver medals. Jocelyn Stara, Hilger, Grace Reiter and Veronica Reimers recorded a 400 relay time of 52.67 seconds. In the 1600 relay, Stara, Bianca Romshek, Reimers and Miriam Frasher crossed the finish in 4 minutes, 37.21 seconds. The 3200 relay team of Frasher, Romshek, Lizzie Roh and Gianna Frasher completed the race in 10:28.16.

Miriam won silver in the 400 with a time of 1:03.21. Romshek and Stara joined Miriam on the podium in that event with fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively.

Five Monarch girls won bronze. Gianna Frasher earned one in the 800 with a time of 2:34.52. Sydney Hartman was third in the 1600 with a time of 14:46.92. Aubrey Novacek placed third in the long jump with a mark of 14-6. Grace Reiter's triple jump of 32-7 earned her third, and Claire Wisnieski medaled in the shot put with a throw of 32-11.

"Our girls have bee extremely consistent throughout this whole year, and the Bergan meet was a great example of that. Ava Hilger has been so impressive in the sprint events this year," Monarchs girls track and field head coach Tony Smith said. "Avery Oltmer set a personal record in winning the pole vault and as a freshman has just improved all year long. The Frasher sisters once again had a solid meet with Gianna having a strong outing in the middle distance events and Miriam is proving she is a strong 400 runner in addition to the 300 hurdles by placing in both."

Hunter Stutzman

Hunter Stutzman vaults himself up towards the bar on April 26 in Columbus. Stutzman won gold in the pole vault Thursday in Fremont with a mark of 11-06.00.

Caleb Thege and Hunter Stutzman each secured gold medals to lead the Monarch boys. Thege won the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 6 inches. In the pole vault, Aquinas claimed the top three spots. Stutzman placed first at 11-6. Marcus Krivanek was second at 11 feet, and Timothy Duke earned bronze with a vault of 10 feet.

The boys 400 relay team of John Prochaska, Thege, Michael Andel and Bryant Stouffer placed second with a time of 44.87 seconds. Boys Town's time of 44.33 seconds was good for gold.

Thege earned his second medal in the 100 with a fourth-place time of 11.68 seconds. Prochaksa won two medals - bronze in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. The senior's 110 time was 16.53 seconds. He ran the 300 hurdles in 43.89 seconds.

Bryant Stouffer

Bryant Stouffer runs around the corner of the track on April 21 in Schuyler. Stouffer medaled Thursday in the 200 and the 400 relay at the Fremont Bergan Invite.

Stouffer was fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.23 seconds, and Xavier Fiala medaled in the 800 with a fourth-place time of 2:06.47.

The boys finished the meet in fourth place with 72 points. Wahoo Neumann won the meet with 121, beating Boys Town by one point.

Next up for Aquinas is the district meet on Thursday at Memorial Field in David City. Andel, Prochaska, Thege, Romshek and Gianna Frasher will all look to get back to Omaha after qualifying last year.

Smith said its one of the toughest districts with Wahoo Neumann, North Bend, David City and Yutan all in the field. Despite the competition, Smith said the goal is to compete for a district championship or runner-up trophy.

"All three of our relay teams have a shot to qualify for state, along with several other individual events in the sprints, middle distance and long hurdles as well as possibly in the pole vault, high jump and triple jump," he said. "It is our goal to finish in the top three as a team on Thursday and to qualify at least six to state."

Aquinas boys track and field head coach Ron Mimick said the Monarch boys are healthy except for Luke Sellers. Mimick said he hopes Sellers will be able to run on Thursday.

"A tough district for us in that five of our best eight events are loaded," Mimick said. "I hope we can get two to three individuals and a relay to state."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

FREMONT ARCHBISHOP BERGAN INVITE (AQUINAS CATHOLIC)

FREMONT --

Fremont Archbishop Bergan Invitational

Thursday at Heedum Field

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Wahoo Neumann 151, 2. Aquinas Catholic 114, 3. Lincoln Lutheran 96, 4. Fremont Bergan 72, 5. Cornerstone Christian 35, 6. Omaha Concordia 17.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Neumann) 5-02.00, 5. Aubrey Novacek 4-06.00, 6. Veronica Reimers 4-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Mary Chvatal (Neumann) 15-06.50, 3. Aubrey Novacek 14-06.00, 5. Grace Reiter 14-00.00, 11. Gretchen Kozisek 12-05.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Neumann) 34-10.50, 3. Grace Reiter 32-07.00, 8. Allisen Jelinek 28-00.50.

• Shot put - 1. Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran) 34-07.00, 3. Claire Wisnieski 32-11.00, 7. Toni Wachal 31-04.50, 12. Shae Junck 27-05.25.

• Discus - 1. Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran) 107-07, 6. Gracyn Wollmer 89-00, 8. Natalie Petree 87-10, 11. Jordyn Bohuslavsky 81-00.

• Pole vault - 1. Avery Oltmer 8-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Adrianna Rodencal (Lincoln Lutheran) 12.53, 2. Ava Hilger 13.00, 7. Veronica Reimers 14.00, 13. Trista Birkel 14.53.

• 200 - 1. Ava Hilger 27.27, 13. Delayne Adamy 32.63.

• 400 - 1. Kinslee Bosak (Neumann) 1:01.32, 2. Miriam Frasher 1:03.21, 4. Bianca Romshek 1:05.25, 5. Jocelyn Stara 1:06.07.

• 800 - 1. Kaitlyn Mlnarik (Bergan) 2:28.70, 3. Gianna Frasher 2:34.52, 5. Lizzie Roh 2:39.37.

• 1,600 - 1. Brekyn Kok (Cornerstone) 5:46.13, 4. Gianna Frasher 5:50.40.

• 3,200 - 1. Brekyn Kok (Cornerstone) 13:05.34, 3. Sydney Hartman 14:46.92.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Adalin Bosak (Neumann) 17.02, 6. Ally Prochaska 18.45.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Adrianna Rodencal (Lincoln Lutheran) 45.18, 4. Miriam Frasher 50.22, 8. Ally Prochaska 54.77.

• 400 relay - 1. Lincoln Lutheran 52.28, 2. Aquinas (Stara, Hilger, Reiter, Reimers) 52.67.

• 401 throwers relay - 1. Bergan 1:02.12, 3. Aquinas (Bohuslavsky, Karpisek, Wachal, Wisnieski) 1:05.34.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Neumann 4:18.08, 2. Aquinas (Stara, Romshek, Reimers, M. Frasher) 4:37.21.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Wahoo Neumann 10:16.47, 2. Aquinas (M. Frasher, Romshek, Roh, G. Frasher) 10:28.16.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Wahoo Neumann 121, 2. Boys Town 120, 3. Lincoln Lutheran 83, 4. Aquinas Catholic 72, 5. Cornerstone Christian 50, 6. Fremont Bergan 43, 7. Omaha Concordia 14.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Connor Schutt (Neumann) 5-10.00, 5. Garett Novacek 5-04.00. 

• Long jump - 1. Caleb Thege 20-06.00, 16. A.J. Oltmer 16-01.00, 17. Wesley Miller 16-00.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Damien Walker (Boys Town) 40-06.00.

• Shot put - 1. Jay Ballard (Boys Town) 54-06.50, 5. Rowdy Truksa 46-04.50, 13. Josiah Brezina 35-10.00, 20. Jacob Vandenberg 32-04.75.

• Discus - 1. Carson Ortmeier (Bergan) 139-09, 16. Josiah Brezina 88-09, 21. Tyler Kastl 77-01.

• Pole vault - 1. Hunter Stutzman 11-06.00, 2. Marcus Krivanek 11-00.00, 3. Timothy Duke 10-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Koa McIntyre (Bergan) 10.93, 4. Caleb Thege 11.68, 12. Bryant Stouffer 12.12, 13. Michael Andel 12.14.

• 200 - 1. Koa McIntyre (Bergan) 22.61, 4. Bryant Stouffer 24.23, 8. Michael Andel 25.05, 13. A.J. Oltmer 26.02.

• 400 - 1. Logan Lebo (Lincoln Lutheran) 50.55, 8. Luke Reiter 57.11.

• 800 - 1. Logan Lebo (Lincoln Lutheran) 2:02.81, 4. Xavier Fiala 2:07.74, 14. Luke Reiter 2:21.77.

• 1,600 - 1. Ashton Hughes (Cornerstone) 4:49.68, 13. Isaiah Coufal 5:38.60.

• 3,200 - 1. Brady Franzen (Lincoln Lutheran) 10:25.37, 10. Isaiah Coufal 12:12.63, 13. Finley Zook 12:40.29.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Kamdyn Swartz (Neumann) 15.39, 3. John Prochaska 16.53, 7. Garett Novacek 18.78.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Calvin Sassaman (Neumann) 42.28, 4. John Prochaska 43.89, 16. Wesley Miller 54.34.

• 400 relay - 1. Boys Town 44.33, 2. Aquinas (Prochaska, Thege, Andel, Stouffer) 44.87.

• 401 throwers relay - 1. Boys Town 50.15, 6. Aquinas (Brezina, Kastl, Truksa, Vandenberg) 58.43.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Boys Town 3:34.93, 4. Aquinas (Stouffer, Fiala, Reiter, Prochaska) 3:42.54.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Cornerstone 8:50.96.

