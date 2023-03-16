Aquinas Catholic girls track and field earned two medals at the state track and field meet last season.

The Monarch girls return an experienced group as they return all five of their state qualifiers, including the bronze medal winning 3200-meter relay team and sprinter Ava Hilger.

"It's really nice (having everyone back), especially with the leadership we have back. We're really focused on taking this team to the next step, which we've been," Aquinas girls head coach Tony Smith said. "We won it in 2018 and had another nice team in 2019 and 2020 would've been a year that would've been a good one for us if not COVID hit. I think they're all excited about it. They've got the history where they've had some success and they just want to keep building on it."

Miriam Frasher, Bianca Romshek, Lizzie Roh and Gianna Frasher comprised the 3200 relay team. They were an additional state qualifier due to a tough district draw.

In Omaha, they made their mark by shaving off 10 seconds from their district time for a mark of 10 minutes, 13.25 seconds. They will look to improve that time and their standing on the podium at state.

"To have those four girls back and have the work ethic that they do led by Gianna Frasher and Bianca Romshek is really, really good," Smith said. "It's just a blast for me to work with those girls every day and just see how hard they're working and their focus."

Hilger competed in her first full varsity track season after battling injuries as a sophomore.

The senior qualified for the 100 and 200-meter dash in Omaha. Hilger is motivated after a disappointing eighth place finish in the finals of the 100 after placing third in the prelims.

"It's a motivation factor for her. She was really disappointed in herself at state. I think that's really on her mind," Smith said. "It was her first time there for her first time doing those things at that level and I think she's really motivated to turn things around."

Not only did Miriam compete in the relay, but she also qualified for the 300-meter hurdles and 400. The sophomore placed 10th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.50 seconds. She didn't run in the 400 at state to prioritize the 300 hurdles.

"Big expectations. She's one of the most athletic girls we've had come through in a while with some speed. We're also going to add her to the 100 hurdles this year," Smith said. "Our hurdles coach is really excited about that. Although she hasn't run them yet, practice looks good so far and we think she can make some noise there."

Aquinas will look to improve in the field events. Avery Oltmer tied for fifth in the girls pole vault as a freshman last season. Lilly Collins, a freshman, is another Monarch who could make her mark in the pole vault.

In their final high school season, seniors Claire Wisnieski and Toni Wachal represent the Aquinas throwers. Wisnieski placed third in the shot put at districts, missing out on state by less than a foot.

"She's (Wisnieski) probably the hardest worker we have on our team and one of our best leaders, so I expect her to really have a big season as well as Toni Wachal," Smith said. "Karmen Karpisek, who's a sophomore, she's got a chance to do some things in the discus too."

The expectations are raised for the Monarchs in 2023. Smith said he wants them to compete for team hardware and place in the top 10 at state in Class C.

"I think our goal is to be a top 10 team at state with an outside shot of making the top five. Really believe we can do," Smith said. "We're in a tough district. We got Neumann again in our district as well as North Bend, two quality girls programs over the years. I think we can compete there really well and qualify some girls and have a chance to make a run at the top 10."

Aquinas boys track and field enters the spring with a young and inexperienced group as they feature just four seniors and six juniors.

"We're really young. We don't have a lot of junior, senior boys in school. About half of our team are sophomores," Monarch boys head coach Ron Mimick said. "They're a fairly talented crew. They're just going to be kind of young and it's going to take a while with them."

Among the large sophomore class is Stouffer, a state qualifier in the 200 last season. After recording a district time of 22.90 seconds, good for an additional state qualifier spot, Stouffer sprinted to a time of 23.67 seconds for 19th place.

He also got a taste at state running in the 400 relay. He's the lone returning member of that relay that ran in Omaha last year.

"He's really matured a lot since last year," Mimick said. "Just consistency depending on the weather. It proves that he can get to state."

Lucas Sellers was one of the Monarchs' top hurdlers last year before injuries hampered him in the second half of the season. The senior placed fourth in the 110 hurdles at districts and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

"Stay healthy and let's see where it takes him," Mimick said. "He can hurdle. He's a competitive hurdler."

Mimick said he's most excited to see how the relay teams come together. He said there's about seven to eight guys vying for a spot on the 1600 relay.

In the field, Garett Novacek was the closest returner to making it to state. The sophomore finished tied for the second-highest high jump mark of 5 feet, 11 inches but placed third due to more missed attempts.

"Garett Novacek's got some potential. He went 6-foot last year," Mimick said. "I'm interested to see how good he can be because that's an event that swings wildly."

Even with the amount of freshmen and sophomores on the team this season, the expectations remain high at Aquinas.

"Hopefully as a team we can finish top two or three at districts," Mimick said. "We're hoping to get multiple individuals to state."