Monarch girls win district title, East Butler's Kozisek qualifies for state

Aquinas Catholic captured the District D-1 girls title Thursday at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction.

The Monarchs tallied 19 points, winning the meet by 11 points over Palmyra and qualifying as a team for the second straight year.

Gianna and Miriam Frasher and Jocelyn Stara all medaled and will return to Kearney for the state. Freshman Lydia Meysenburg and sophomore Alexa Matulka will run in Kearney for the first time.

Gianna earned bronze on Thursday with a time of 21 minutes, 3.06 seconds. Cornerstone Christian senior Brekyn Kok won the gold medal with a mark of 20:38.26.

Miriam finished three spots behind Gianna in sixth, crossing the finish at 21:15.74. Stara completed the top 10 with a mark of 22:13.03.

Meysenburg, in her first district meet, posted a time of 23:26.06, good for 20th overall. Matulka ended the day in 39th with a mark of 25:40.23.

"Gianna and Miriam had another great race. Jocelyn (Stara) has been just been a rock solid senior and she really came through with a great run," Monarchs head coach John Svec said. "Her score didn't county (today), but Lydia Meysenburg is the reason we have placed so high in our score in four meets this year. Our girls were kind of tight and anxious before this run, but their competitiveness and composure kicked in and they had some great efforts."

The Monarchs finished sixth at state last year with 67 points. Crofton won the state title with 46 points. Nebraska Christian was the runner-up with 48.

Gianna and Miriam seek their second straight individual state medal after finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. Stara completed the meet in 92nd with a time of 24:24.

"State is obviously going to be tough with great individuals and teams. I think we are in the mix to place high," Svec said. "I have complete confidence in this group of outstanding ladies."

In the same meet, East Butler junior Reese Kozisek qualified for the state meet for the second straight year. Kozisek crossed the finish in 14th place with a time of 22:27.48.

"I am very happy for Reese (Kozisek). Her season-long goal was to make it back to Kearney. Reese has had a great season," Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen said. "She worked hard in the summer to prepare, ran the workouts every day with some purpose, medaled in every meet this fall and was a great team leader for the girls."

Kozisek, last year, placed 64th in Kearney with a time of 23:22.90.

"Her goal at state is to improve on last year's performance and I expect that she will because of her hard work this fall," Nielsen said.

The NSAA Class D Girls Cross Country Championship race starts at 1 p.m. Friday at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

The East Butler girls finished the meet in eighth place. Malorie Spatz crossed the line in 23rd with a time of 23:43.21. Mackennah Spatz ended the day in 29th at 24:16.05. Haley Sebranek placed 31st and Nevayla Hilton finished in 43rd.

In the boys race, Tigers senior Lane Bohac finished in 25th with a time of 19:30.30 as the team finished in 11th. Reece Kocian, Carson Borgman and Alex Pierce all placed in the top 40 at 35th, 37th and 39th, respectively. Dakoda Schneider finished the day in 51st.

The Aquinas boys placed ninth as Isaiah Coufal posted the fastest time on the team at 19:31.27, good for 26th. Timothy Duke and Matthew Storm were separated by .70 seconds as they finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Finley Zook completed the race in 45th place.

David City competed in the District C-2 meet Thursday at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo. The Scout boys finished in 11th place with 206 points.

Keaton Kloke was the first Scout across the line with a time of 19:15.81, good for 41st overall. Stanley Allen broke 20 minutes with a time of 19:48.75 and Alex Thoendel finished with a time of 20:00.01.

In the girls race, Jazmine Palencia placed 56th to lead David City. She crossed the line at 26:55.33. Ava Neujahr and Ashley Villalba completed the run in 61st and 63rd, respectively.