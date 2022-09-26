Monarch girls win title, Kozisek medals at North Bend Invite

NORTH BEND - The Aquinas Catholic girls cross country team won its fourth meet of the season Thursday at the North Bend Invite at North Bend Golf Course.

Four of Aquinas' five runners medaled with Gianna and Miriam Frasher placing fourth and fifth, respectively. Gianna crossed the line at 20 minutes, 50.17 seconds. Miriam finished 1.15 seconds behind her sister.

"I thought I did pretty good, especially since I was sick yesterday and I've got strep throat," Gianna said. "It was really nice to be able to run in the first place and then to run pretty well was a very nice bonus."

Gianna said she thinks the North Bend course is the longest course out there. Unlike in past years, she said it went by pretty fast.

The junior had medaled in every meet but one this season. She won gold on Sept. 16 at the Scotus Invite and has placed in the top five four times.

"We've been kind of sick a lot this year, so it's kind of been a slow start, but I think we're starting to get those times that we've been looking for and it's kind of getting exciting," Gianna said.

Jocelyn Stara and Lydia Meysenburg took home medals. Stara posted a 13th-place time of 22:12.93 and Meysenburg clocked in at 22:32.55, good for 15th. Alexa Matulka placed 28th with a mark of 24:01.47.

"It is so nice to have teammates. It makes the whole experience way better. We're such a fun group. We're literally laughing like all of practice," Gianna said. "It's just so nice to be able to place as a team, so to have that feedback on your running and stuff like that."

With just two meets left before districts, Gianna said it's going to take a lot of work to qualify for Kearney for the second straight year.

"We might be there physically, but we really need to step up our mental game and get a tough mindset and really push ourselves," she said. "That's what's going to take for all of us to do."

East Butler junior Reese Kozisek earned her second medal in three days with an 11th-place time of 21:44.31. Malorie Spatz was the second Tiger to finish the race, placing 20th with a mark of 23:28.45.

"I really like this meet. It's a really nice, flat course," Kozisek said. "This is probably my best run yet. It was just really good."

Kozisek has medaled in all six meets this season, placing twice in the top 10. She hasn't finished worse than 13th place in any meet.

"I feel like the season has been going really well for me. I did a lot of preparation over the summer. Ran more than last summer," Kozisek said. "It started off slower than I wanted it to, but now it's really picking up and I'm really looking forward to next week."

After qualifying for the state meet last year, Kozisek said she learned that working hard over the before it pays off at the end of the season. She described what it's going to take to get back to Kearney.

"It's going to take a lot of effort through practices and the rest of the meets because we only have three or four left," Kozisek said. "Just working hard in between so that results show on districts and state."

As a team, the Tiger girls placed fourth. Malorie Spatz placed 20th with a time of 23:28.45. Nevayla Hilton and Mackennah Spatz each finished in the top 30. Hilton ended the race in 25th and Mackennah finished in 29th.

In the boys race, Aquinas ended in eighth and East Butler finished 10th. Isaiah Coufal led the Monarch quartet with a 26th-place time of 19:29.97. Timothy Duke and Matthew Storm finished in 30th and 33rd, respectively. Finley Zook completed the race in 41st.

Lane Bohac led the Tigers with a 22th-place time of 19:13.45. Dakoda Schneider and Reece Kocian completed the run in 35th and 39th, respectively.

The Monarchs will host their home invite at David City Golf Course on Thursday. East Butler will compete in Thursday's Lincoln Lutheran Invite at Pioneers Park.

Malcolm Invite

The Tigers and David City competed in the Bob Hoyer Invite at Branched Oak State Recreation Area in Malcolm.

Kozisek was the lone medalist for East Butler. She finished in 13th with a time of 23:20.26. Lincoln High's Kennedy Bartee won the race with a time of 20:27.54.

Malorie and Haley Sebranek posted top 30 finishes. Malorie clocked in at 25:32.83 and Sebranek crossed the finish 1.88 seconds behind Malorie. As a team, East Butler finished the meet in sixth.

Hannah Gangwish was the first Scouts girl to complete the race. She recorded a time of 28:45.88 for 59th. Ava Neujahr, Jazmine Palencia and Ashley Villalba placed 70th through 72nd, respectively.

The Tiger and Scout boys teams placed 12th and 13th, respectively. Lincoln Christian's Carter Hohlen won the meet with a time of 17:23.93.

Bohac posted a mark of 20:14.63 for the fastest time on the team. It was good for 41st. Carson Borgman placed 55th and Kocian ended the meet in 68th.

Keaton Kloke led David City with a 47th-place time of 20:25.65. Alex Thoendel and Neil Olson ended the day in 57th and 59th, respectively.

The Scouts will compete in the Aquinas Invite on Thursday.