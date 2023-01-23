Monarch wrestling wins sixth straight Centennial Conference Tournament title

The Aquinas wrestling team took part in the Centennial Conference Tournament Saturday. The Monarchs claimed first place as a team by scoring 262.5 points with the second-place team, Bishop Neurmann, having 156.5 points.

The Centennial Conference title is the sixth straight for Aquinas wrestling. Fifteen individuals medaled with four claiming gold. Grady Romshek, Adam Oltmer, Calib Svoboda and Josiah Brezina were the four Monarchs to clinch gold.

Romshek (29-2) finished with five wins Saturday all via pinfall. He opened the first match with a pin in 46 seconds and in the second round he earned a pinfall win at 1:43. Romshek closed the day with three more pins at 3:01, 0:36 and in the 106-pound first-place match he also secured a pin at 2:57.

Oltmer (7-3) won all three matches on the day following a bye. In his first match, he earned a pin at the 1:17 mark. Oltmer then won in a 13-5 major decision prior to the 182-pound first-place match which ended with a pin at 1:27.

Svoboda (23-4) won all five matches he took part in to secure his gold in the 220-pound class. All five wins ended with pins for Svoboda, with two pins at 36 seconds and 55 seconds to start the day. The next two matches ended at the 1:28 and 2:13 marks. In the final and first-place match with a pin at 1:21.

Brezina (26-6) started the day with a bye followed by three wins. In his first match, Brezina won at the 1:32 mark, then winning in a 4-0 decision. In the 285-pound first-place match, Brezina won by pin at 1:31.

Five Monarchs took second in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Trent Mefford, Zander Kavan, Kelby Coufal, Jacob Moravec, and Brady Junck were the five to take silver.

Mefford (15-11) won two of the first three matches he took part in via pinfall. In his final match of the day, Mefford was pinned at 1:19 in the 120-pound first-place match.

Kavan (25-6) went 3-1 on the day with a major decision in his first match followed by two pins at the 1:38 mark and in 32 seconds. Kavan's final match ended in a 4-0 defeat in the 126-pound first-place match.

Coufal (30-2) also went 3-1 with his three wins coming off of three pins. In the 145-pound first-place match Coufal fell via decision 4-2.

Moravec (29-2) won his first two matches with tech falls and in his third match, he won via pin at the 1:43 mark. Moravec lost in a 6-0 decision in the 152-pound first-place match.

Junck (13-9) went 4-1 on the day, with his first match coming on an 8-1 decision. His next three wins came on pinfalls before losing 6-5 in the 170-pound first-place match.

Symon Kastl (8-18), Collin Hough (23-11), Jakob Kavan (30-4), Sam Hilger (9-11) and Tyler Kastl (9-12) all finished with bronze.

Kastl finished 3-1 on the day, Hough went 4-1. The duo of Kavan and Kastl each went 3-1 as Hilger finished 5-1.

Seth Hlavac (6-6) and Jacob Vandenburg (11-8) placed fourth.