Monarchs 2021: Filling up the trophy case

Aquinas Catholic athletes made memories aplenty in 2021. Between a team title, a runner-up, gold medalists and big wins, the Monarch trophy case continued to expand.

At a school like Aquinas, it's difficult to narrow the memories down each year. But from what we at the Banner-Press were able to photograph, witness and experience up close and personal, here are the moments that stuck out to us from yet another big year.

These moments aren't meant to be exhaustive of everything that happened in the past 365 days, and there's not particular order to the list. We look forward to bringing you more in 2022.

And remember, for the most up to date stories and results, be sure to check out our website before each weekly issue arrives on your doorstep or in your mailbox: TheBanner-Press.com.

Aquinas Boys Track wins it all: The Monarchs won medals in eight events and edged out Centennial Conference foe Grand Island Central Catholic for the second championship for the program after the first in 2005. The school also won two titles as St. Mary's in 1960 and 1961.

Payton Davis highlighted the meet with his first state track gold medal. After winning two state cross country titles, Davis capped his illustrious Monarch career with a win in the final event of his career.

Joining Davis on the medal stand were Jake Witter winning state silver in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles, Kyle Napier taking bronze in the high jump, fourth for the 400 relay and sixth for Ben Shonka in the pole vault. Davis was also the runner-up in the 800 and the 3200.

Napier, John Prochaska, Michael Andel and Jude Yindrick were the members of the 400 dash. The championship was the ninth in the career of head coach Ron Mimick. Mimick has seven in football and two in track. He was also named the National Federation of State High Schools Associations and NSAA boys track and field coach of the year.

Aquinas wrestling sets stage for '22 with runner-up in '21: Five Monarchs were on the medal stand and one had his name etched in the annals of the program last February in Omaha.

Christopher Nickolite won his first state title in a 41-1 season with a late escape then denied his opponent the rest of the way. It was a redemption story.

Nickolite was the supporting actor in last year's drama when the finals were organized around Valentine's Gage Krolikowski winning the fourth gold of his career. Nickolite was his unfortunate opponent, and somewhat of the bad guy in that scenario.

He wouldn't be denied as a junior, losing only to Arlington's Hunter Gilmore. Nickolite was denied a rematch with Gilmore when the Arlington senior lost in the state semis. So far this year, Nickolite is 17-0 and primed for another gold medal run.

He and his teammates are also in position for a team state title run thanks to the return of fellow state qualifiers Grady Romshek, Zander Kavan, Ethan Schmid and Michael Andel. Also back are Jakob Kavan and Hunter Vandenberg, who, like Nickolite are coming off state finals losses and looking for redemption.

Add another winning season to the list: Aquinas football put together a winning season for the 30th year in a row and finished inside the top five for the 14th year in a row.

Although the Monarchs were knocked out of the playoffs for a sixth straight year, it was the fourth time in the past six years the team that beat Aquinas in the postseason also played for a title.

Rowdy Truksa and Michael Andel were both First Team All-State defense according to the Lincoln Journal Star while Paul Buresh, Riley Miller, AJ Oltmer, John Prochaska, Caleb Thege and Josh Urmacher were each Honorable Mention.

Small but mighty: Aquinas girls cross country had just three on the roster and couldn't figure into any of the regular season meets. That changed at state where three is just enough to post a team score.

Sophomore Gianna Frasher took another step forward in her second year of varsity while freshman Miriam Frasher burst onto the scene and showed tremendous potential for her own varsity career. Those two were eighth (Gianna) and ninth (Miriam) at state, Jocelyn Stara was 67th and the Monarchs were sixth in the final team standings.

Medals for Gianna and Miriam were the fist for the girls program since 2018.

Everyone gets on the score sheet: Aquinas girls basketball struggled to just four wins last season due to youth and inexperience. However, strides were made along the way, even if those strides were inconsistent at best.

When Bianca Romshek scored in the last 10 seconds of the final game it meant everyone on the roster had at least one point during the season.

The Monarchs faced a schedule that included 14 teams with a winning record including D-2 state champs Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

