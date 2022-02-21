Monarchs battled in subdistrict semifinal loss at Cross County

STROMSBURG - Aquinas Catholic was riding high ahead of its Class D1-5 subdistrict semifinal. The Monarch earned a spot in the semis with a thrilling win over Twin River one day earlier.

Aquinas, which went through a gauntlet of ranked opponents, faced another in No. 8 Cross County. The Monarchs defense held Cross County to just 29 points, tying the second-fewest points allowed in a game this season. However, Aquinas mustered just 18 points offensively in an 11-point defeat that ended the season on Feb. 15.

"Defensively, we were really good and we were really solid," Aquinas head coach Nate Wall said. "Just, Cross County was better. They are extremely well coached."

After trailing 8-2 to start the game, the Monarchs scored two buckets off offensive rebounds from Allisen Jelinek and Jordyn Bohuslavsky to make it a two-point game after one.

In the second, Aquinas couldn't find the bottom of the net and was shut out 6-0. The Cougars led 14-6 at intermission.

Jocelyn Stara opened the second half with a three-pointer to make it 14-9, but that would be the closest Aquinas came the rest of the way. Cross County went on a 10-2 run to close the third quarter and put the game out of reach.

Stara led the Monarchs with five points. Jelinek, Bianca Romshek, Gretchen Kozisek, Claire Wisnieski, Bohuslavsky and Toni Wachal recorded two points each.

"The last week was a lot of fun. We put together four really great practices, the best four practices of the year and you're hoping as a coach that you can peak at the right time, and we did that because we were playing our best basketball at the end of the year," Wall said. "I was really proud of them for that. Also, if you play the No. 1 seed on their home floor, you hope you can be a force to be reckoned with, and we definitely were that."

Aquinas, which ended the season 4-19, went through a tough schedule. Of its 23 games, only five were against teams with losing records. Seven opponents across four classes this season qualified for a subdistrict final. While the team is battle-tested, Wall said the main message to his players was that they need to improve.

"We need to get better in every aspect of the game because when November rolls around, November will tell the truth as far as what you did in the offseason," he said. "November does not lie to you. The truth will come, how hard we work when that time comes."

Despite the win-loss record, Wall said the team made several strides, persevering through its tough schedule. The dedication and commitment from the players was there until the very last game.

"For a three-win team on a Sunday, we're all in Mass at 7:30 a.m. Every single girl was there, dressed up, on time and that says a lot about the character that they still felt like they had a lot to play for," Wall said. "That's what I'm proud of them for that they truly finished the season the right way."

Aquinas 55, Twin River 53 (Feb. 14): The Monarchs defeated Twin River for the second time this season in the first round.

Stara and Bohuslavsky scored 15 points apiece to lead the Aquinas offense. Romshek and Wisnieski produced eight points each. Aquinas ended the night with six threes.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

