Monarchs blast off in 2-0 start

Aquinas Catholic softball opened the season with a ringing start, winning its first two games and piling up 31 total runs in wins over Wilber-Clatonia and Southern/Diller-Odell.
Aquinas downed Wilber-Clatonia on Aug. 19 22-2 in a three-inning game that included a 12-run first inning. There wasn't quite the same kind of explosive start on Saturday but it was another mercy-rule shortened affair in a 9-1, five-inning win.
Leadoff hitter Veronica Reimers combined to go 2 for 4 with six runs scored and blasted a home run against Southern/Diller-Odell. In seven plate appearances she failed to reach base just twice, smashing the homer, reaching on a single, a walk and was hit twice.
Bianca Romshek was 3 for 6 with three runs scored and drove in four in the win over Wilber-Clatonia. Lacie Hartman went 2 for 2 with a double and drove in five in the same game. Gretchen Kozisek, hitting right behind Hartman in the order, tripled and had a sac fly for three RBIs.
Pitcher Brooklyn Stutzman struck out 14 total hitters while allowing just two hits. Although the opposition scored three runs over the two games, none of them were earned.
Following the hot start, Aquinas took its momentum to Wahoo Neumann on Tuesday looking to knock off the No. 1 team in the Journal Star.
Aquinas sent 17 to the plate while scoring 12 times in the first inning at Wilber-Clatonia. Although the Monarchs had five hits in the frame, they mostly capitalized on Gator mistakes. Wilber-Clatonia pitching walked five and hit one while the defense committed two errors.
Eleven Aquinas hitters went to the plate in the second and pushed nine across on six hits, two errors and a walk. Jordyn Bohuslavsky scored the final Monarch run in the third when she led off with a single, moved on a single from Mackenzie Kobza and scored on back-to-back walks.
Wilber-Clatonia plated its only two runs in the top half on an error, single, error and hit batter. Stutzman struck out six.
Aquinas scored at least one run in every inning two days later against Southern/Diller-Odell, putting the contest away in the fourth and fifth. The Monarchs led 4-0 after three then scored seven in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Karmen Karpisek was the only member of the lineup to record more than one hit but eight of the nine reached base and the nine runs were scored by seven different players. Karpisek was 2 for 3 with a fourth-inning single and a fifth-inning double. Stutzman struck out eight.