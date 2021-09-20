Monarchs bounce back with dramatic win over Crofton

It took until the fourth quarter but Aquinas Catholic eventually seized control of a top-10 matchup on Friday at Crofton.
Neither the Monarchs nor the Warriors had great success turning offense into points, but Aquinas was much more consistent when it had the ball. Crofton scored the first points of the game with a long first-quarter drive, and put together another in the fourth but in between was held to mostly nothing.
Down 14-10 after a 5-yard Warrior touchdown run, Monarch senior Michael Andel gave his side the lead with a 65-yard run. He found the end zone again from 35 yards out later in the frame and sealed a 22-14 win in matchup of No. 3 (Aquinas) and No. 10 (Crofton).
"They only had 206 yards and, probably, 13 of their 15 first downs came on those two drives and 170 of their yards," coach Ron Mimick said. "They go toe-to-toe with you and can really be hard to stop if you're not as big as them. We were just big enough, but couldn't stop them on those two drives."
Aquinas also trailed at the start of the fourth quarter of last year's matchup with Crofton. In that one, long pass play set up a touchdown run and a two-point conversion that gave the Monarchs the lead. They extended it with a blocked punt.
This time, It was a 14-10 Crofton lead at the start of the fourth after a pair of Jimmy Allen 5-yard touchdown runs. He gave Crofton the lead in the first 7-0 then answered an Aquinas touchdown and field goal in the second with a touchdown at the start of the fourth.
Halfback Caleb Thege bused a 50-yard run in the second quarter then John Prochaska kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Monarchs a 10-7 lead at halftime. Quarterback Lucas Sellers, back from a week off due to injury, perfectly executed a two-minute offense and put Aquinas in position to go into the break with the lead when Prochaska came out for the kick.
The second long Crofton drive of the night regained a lead for the home team until Andel scored his first touchdown of the night. A defensive stop then another Andel touchdown run improved Aquinas to 3-1. Andel picked up 174 yards on 13 carries. He was a contributor on both sides, finishing second on the team with 15 tackles.
"They just play so physical, that if you can block their front, which we could once in a while, then you're going to pop a few things," Mimick said. "They can beat any team in our class, and even lineup against any C-1 school and beat them just because of the way they play."
Mimick said it was important for the Monarchs to win following the defeat against archrival Scotus last week. Aquinas came into that one with two shutouts, allowed 28 points and fell behind early but took a fourth-quarter lead. A late fumble ruined hopes for a victory.
Through four games, the Monarchs have allowed just 42 total points.
"Good to bounce back just for morale and falling behind twice then to rally," Mimick said.
Next up for Aquinas is a Thursday night showdown with No. 4 Oakland-Craig. Both teams are 3-1 after the Knights lost in overtime against No. 2 Norfolk Catholic.
"We hope to improve on all basic fundamentals so we can keep improving," Mimick said.
Nate Tenopir and Sam Ficarro are the sports editor and a sports reporter for The Banner Press. Reach them via email at DVDsports@lee.net.