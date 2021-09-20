Monarchs bounce back with dramatic win over Crofton

It took until the fourth quarter but Aquinas Catholic eventually seized control of a top-10 matchup on Friday at Crofton.

Neither the Monarchs nor the Warriors had great success turning offense into points, but Aquinas was much more consistent when it had the ball. Crofton scored the first points of the game with a long first-quarter drive, and put together another in the fourth but in between was held to mostly nothing.

Down 14-10 after a 5-yard Warrior touchdown run, Monarch senior Michael Andel gave his side the lead with a 65-yard run. He found the end zone again from 35 yards out later in the frame and sealed a 22-14 win in matchup of No. 3 (Aquinas) and No. 10 (Crofton).

"They only had 206 yards and, probably, 13 of their 15 first downs came on those two drives and 170 of their yards," coach Ron Mimick said. "They go toe-to-toe with you and can really be hard to stop if you're not as big as them. We were just big enough, but couldn't stop them on those two drives."

Aquinas also trailed at the start of the fourth quarter of last year's matchup with Crofton. In that one, long pass play set up a touchdown run and a two-point conversion that gave the Monarchs the lead. They extended it with a blocked punt.