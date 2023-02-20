OMAHA - Aquinas Catholic wrestling brought home its second straight NSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday finishing atop Class D.

After winning Class C last year, the Monarchs stood above the rest in Class D with eight medalists and 152.5 points. They finished 40 points ahead of runner-up Elkhorn Valley.

Along with the team title, Aquinas senior Grady Romshek and sophomore Kelby Coufal captured their first individual state title.

"This group worked really hard all year," Monarchs head coach Roy Emory said. "It doesn't matter who you are in there. You're going to get better because you're going to have good competition and good coaches."

Romshek (43-2) faced Sutherland sophomore Grady Dempcy for the 106-pound state title. It was their second meeting in three weeks after Romshek emerged victorious 6-2 at state duals.

The senior recorded an escape and a takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead into the third period. That would be all he needed as he fended off Dempcy for a 3-2 decision and his first career state title.

"It feels amazing," Romshek said. "I told you back at state duals I was going to bring back a state championship of my own and I proved that right."

Romshek completed a remarkable rise through the Aquinas wrestling program. As a freshman, he won just six varsity matches. He punched his first ticket to state the following year with a 27-17 record going 0-2 in Omaha.

Romshek reached the medal stand last year placing sixth. The senior finished his career with 110 wins.

"I really just worked super hard, going 6-20 my freshman year to being a state champ. It feels exhilarating," Romshek said. "I just progressively overloaded. I got better and better. I became an alpha dog."

On his road to the state title, Romshek defeated East Butler sophomore Trenton Van Veldhuizen in the first round with a pin at 1 minute, 26 seconds. He then defeated Kimball senior Matthew Johnson 6-2 in the quarterfinals with a takedown, a two-point nearfall and a reversal.

On Friday, Romshek shut out Shelby-Rising City freshman Owen Krafka 4-0 in the semifinals on a second-period reversal and a takedown.

"He (Romshek) came a long way from his freshman year. Only had six wins as a freshman, state champion as a senior," Emory said. "That says a lot about his work ethic, but also our practice room and how much it makes you better."

Coufal (46-3) squared off against Elkhorn Valley junior Mavrick Hagemann in the 145-pound championship bout. On Jan. 28, Hagemann defeated Coufal 4-1 in the last match he lost this season.

The sophomore controlled the match throughout, taking down Hagemann in period one to lead 2-0.

He grew the advantage to 5-0 following an escape and a takedown with four seconds left in period two. After a Hagemann reversal, Coufal escaped with 1:31 remaining for the final tally of the match and the state title.

"It's probably one of the best feelings I've ever had," Coufal said. "Beating the kid I lost to earlier this season. Nothing better than doing that."

Coufal completed a big jump this season, improving his win total by 15. Last year, he went 1-2 at state.

This year, the sophomore won four matches to the title. Coufal defeated Twin Loup freshman Cazen Smith by a 14-2 major decision in round one following a pair of two-point nearfalls, one three-point nearfall, two takedowns, one reversal and one escape.

In the quarterfinals, Coufal pinned Bridgeport junior Harrison Barnette at 2:30 before winning a tight 2-0 semifinal against Ravenna junior Caden Larsen. A second-period reversal was the lone score of the match.

"I think it was a pretty good season. Ended it with a win. It's all I can ask for," Coufal said. "I think the whole season was kind of one big stride. I've beaten a couple pretty good kids this year."

Aquinas senior Zander Kavan and junior Jakob Kavan suffered defeats in their respective title matches. Zander (36-11) fell to Wisner-Pilger junior Braxton Siebrandt 6-2 in the 126-pound title match.

Siebrandt opened the match with a 4-0 lead on a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. Zander reversed to cut the deficit in half, but Siebrandt scored a reversal of his own with 20 seconds left in the period to lead 6-2.

The senior couldn't score in the third period, ending his high school wrestling career as a state runner-up. Zander finished as a four-time state qualifier, a two-time state medalist and 125 career victories.

Jakob (45-6) reached his third consecutive state championship match Saturday, squaring off against Plainview senior Kyler Mosel. Mosel entered the match with a perfect 52-0 record and as the reigning state runner-up.

The junior matched Mosel in period one with a takedown. In period two, Jakob recorded a reversal and a two-point nearfall to leas 6-2. With 12 seconds left in the frame, Mosel scored a reversal to trail 6-4 entering the third.

After selecting bottom, Mosel scored a reversal with 1:28 to tie the match with a three-point nearfall in the final seconds sealing the comeback win for Mosel 9-6.

"They both had great tournaments. Both came in expecting to be champions," Emory said. "They wrestled really well just sometimes the other guy wrestles a little better."

Jakob will look to get over the state championship hump in his senior season next year.

"Just got to keep working and keep plugging away. That's life sometimes," Emory said. "What you put in doesn't always go the way you want it to. You just got to keep plugging."

In his first state tournament, junior Jacob Moravec took home bronze at 152. He pinned Ravenna junior Morgan Treffer in round one and defeated Hyannis senior Ezekiel Heaton 9-0 in the quarterfinals.

On Friday night, Moravec lost to Plainview senior and eventual state champion Tanner Frahm 3-0 in the semifinals sending him to the consolation semifinals.

He bounced back with a 6-2 victory over Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Jacob Koehn and a fall of Kimball senior Trey Schindler at 1:19.

"Jacob Moravec caught a tough draw one versus two in the semifinals," Emory said. "When you come out on the wrong end of that, it can be really tough to come back the next day but he came back and battled and got pins for us."

Monarch heavyweights Calib Svoboda and Josiah Brezina battled back through the consolation bracket to earn fourth place medals.

Svoboda (35-7) reached the 220 semifinals following a pair of pins. The sophomore lost to Twin Loup and eventual state champion Slate Michael in the semifinals 8-3.

In the consolation semifinals, Svoboda bested Burwell sophomore Cale Buss 3-1 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape. The sophomore was pinned by Lyons-Decatur Northeast senior Daven Whitley in the third place match.

Brezina (41-5) bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with three consecutive consolation match wins. He pinned Central Valley junior Tristin Grim at 1:39, Sandhills/Thedford junior Zeb Wilde at 1:19 and Hi-Line junior Drew Knoerzer at 4:15 to reach the 285 third place match.

The junior lost 5-4 to Perkins County junior Juan Perez to claim fourth.

"Calib (Svoboda), same thing," Emory said. "One versus two semifinal and he came back and did a great job."

AJ Oltmer (19-9) secured a medal following a pair of consolation wins. The senior defeated Sandhills/Thedford junior Rhett McFadden 7-0 and Sutherland junior Conner Bryner 7-1. In those two matches, he combined for five takedowns, two escapes and a two-point nearfall.

Oltmer placed sixth following defeats to Banner County junior Wyatt Reichenburg and Shelby-Rising City freshman Coy Vrbka.

"Josiah (Brezina) and AJ (Oltmer) had to come back through the back side," Emory said. "Did a great job and battled the whole tournament."

This was the first full varsity wrestling season for Oltmer and he caps his career with a state medal. In the first round, he knocked off district champion Hitchcock County senior Kolyn Gaston 10-5 erasing a 4-0 deficit. Oltmer posted three takedowns, a three-point nearfall and an escape.

"We've had good upperweights lately, so he's been stuck behind them. Finally gets his shot his senior year and he has a football injury and misses part of the season," Emory said. "He started working out right after Christmas break and he's been working his tail off since he got back. I was glad he was able to get on the medal stand."

Symon Kastl and Trent Mefford made their state wrestling debuts. Kastl (12-24) secured a 106 consolation first round win with a pin of West Point GACC sophomore Abraham Lopez at 2:52. He lost to Sutton freshman Korey Poppe 6-0 in the consolation second round.

Mefford (24-16) was pinned in both matches. In the first round, he lost at 1:00 to Thayer Central senior Triston Wells. The sophomore fell to Sutherland sophomore Luke Harper at 1:34 in the consolation first round.