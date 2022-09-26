Monarchs claim third at David City Invite, capping their best week this season

Aquinas Catholic entered last week with just three wins. It finished the week with four wins in six matches, including placing third at Saturday's David City Invite.

The Monarchs fell to No. 1 North Bend in straight sets to open pool play before securing wins over Central City and Shelby-Rising City to claim third. That followed a pair of wins in Thursday's home triangular defeating East Butler and Friend.

In a 25-19 and 25-23 win over the Bison, Delayne Adamy led the Aquinas attack with seven kills and two service aces. Ava Hilger and Toni Wachal recorded six kills each.

"We battled through some adversity. We lost our setter the game before. We had a freshman setter come in and did a nice job," Monarchs head coach Jim Kozisek said. "We battled back. We had a couple times that we had the lead, they come back on us, but we basically finished it off."

The opening set went back and forth. The Monarchs took an early 6-2 lead on two Central City attack errors and one violation and a kill from Wachal.

Aquinas led 16-12 later in the set after back-to-back kills from Wachal. Central City pulled within a point at 17-16, but never tied or took the lead. Rebecca Andel spiked three kills and Natalie Kovar, Wachal and Hilger recorded one kill each to close out the first set.

Central City burned a timeout halfway through set two after three consecutive points put the Monarchs ahead 14-11. The Bison came back to take a 19-18 lead, but a kill by Kovar and an ace from Sydni Svoboda put Aquinas back in front 20-19.

The Bison took a 23-22 lead in set two following an Aquinas service error and back-to-back kills. After a timeout by the Monarchs, Adamy spiked a kill and Kovar served back-to-back aces to seal the win in straight sets.

Svoboda was the freshman setter who stepped in for Aquinas and set up the majority of Aquinas kills against the Bison.

"She's (Svoboda) been doing well in practice lately, so we were confident in her ability," Kozisek said.

Hilger, Adamy and Wachal lead the front row for Aquinas as senior leaders, joining Kovar, Mara Yindrick and Allisen Jelinek.

"She's (Hilger) a senior. She's a powerful hitter. She's been around," Kozisek said. "She knows the game well. She talks well with the rest of our team. She's a good communicator."

Kozisek said they've been working on a new offense and defense. He said the outside hitters have come on the last couple weeks after a good week of practice.

In the first season of his second stint as the Monarchs head coach, Kozisek said he feels the players are getting more and more comfortable in the system and style that he wants them to play in.

"We had a good week of practice," he said. "I think you're starting to see the light come on and we're seeing the light come on."

Aquinas improved to 7-8 as it'll take the floor Thursday at Wahoo Neumann before competing in Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Invite.

"We're still struggling on some things," Kozisek said. "We've changed some things up here this last week of practice, so hopefully the new changes on defense helps that going forward."