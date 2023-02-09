KEARNEY - New class, same end result.

After winning the previous two NSAA Class C State Dual Wrestling championships, Aquinas Catholic wrestling competed for the Class D state title Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

The Monarchs took care of business, defeating Cambridge, Sutherland and Twin Loup for their third straight title.

"It feels pretty great," Aquinas senior Zander Kavan said. "A lot of hard work was put into it. A lot of sacrifice and a lot of blood, sweat and tears."

Nine of the Monarchs' 14 wrestlers posted unbeaten records Saturday. Grady Romshek, Trent Mefford, Colin Hough, Jakob Kavan, Kelby Coufal, AJ Oltmer, Tyler Kastl, Calib Svoboda and Josiah Brezina went 3-0 while Jacob Moravec went 2-0. Zander and Josiah Brezina secured two wins each.

In the state dual quarterfinals, No. 1 Aquinas defeated No. 8 Cambridge 53-23. Svoboda, Brezina, Jakob, Brady Junck, Oltmer and Kastl recorded falls. The quickest was Junck's at 13 seconds against Carter Shoemaker.

Romshek defeated Micah Gerlach by a 10-1 major decision. The senior recorded a pair of two-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one reversal.

Hough defeated Jacob Corbett 7-6, securing the match-winning reversal with 1:04 remaining. He finished with two takedowns and one escape.

Coufal beat Adam Corbett 8-0 on three takedowns, one escape and one penalty.

The semifinal dual between Aquinas and Sutherland pitted two reigning state dual champions against one other. Behind three major decisions, two decisions and two falls, the Monarchs defeated the Sailors 54-15.

Mefford pinned Luke Harper at 1 minute, 22 seconds and Moravec defeated Ryker Copeland with a 42-second fall.

Jakob, Coufal and Oltmer secured major decisions. Jakob won 8-0, Coufal earned a 9-1 win and Oltmer finished one point shy of a tech fall at 19-5.

Romshek defeated Grady Dempcy 6-2 in a matchup of ranked wrestlers and Zander prevailed 9-2 against Oliver Nutter.

Aquinas squared off against Twin Loup for the state title. The Monarchs claimed victory in the first eight matches on five falls, two forfeits and one tech fall. They rode that 47-0 lead to the end in a 65-15 win over the Wolves.

In the first two head-to-head matches, Romshek pinned T.J. Horky in 30 seconds and Zander earned a 15-0 tech fall over Hector Estrada on two three-point nearfalls, three takedowns, a two-point nearfall and an escape.

Hough, Jakob, Coufal, and Moravec reeled off four straight pins before back-to-back pins by Twin Loup. Oltmer, Kastl and Brezina secured falls in three of the final four matches of the dual.

"It feels good only losing one dual all four years of my high school career. Hoping to repeat the same at the individual state and also bring home a state title of my own," Romshek said. "We're going to push through these last two weeks and go hard. We're going to make sure that we're prepared for the best in the state and prove that we're the best in the state."

The Monarchs had to replace half of its lineup who competed in the state championship dual last year. Zander said he thought the team bonded well.

"We had a lot of new guys this year and I thought we made maybe more improvement as the season went on just because once you're in that varsity lineup and you're the guy that's counted on, you're wrestling tougher matches with our schedule," Aquinas head coach Roy Emory said. "You're just going to get better at a faster rate."

Aquinas became the fifth school in state history to win three consecutive state dual titles. The Monarchs are the first to win the state dual title in multiple classes after winning it in Class C in 2020 and 2022. The 2021 tournament was canceled due to COVID.

"We just got a lot of kids that work really hard to get better. We've had a lot of guys who stepped in that don't start wrestling until late and they just work really, really hard," Emory said. "They're battle-tested in our practice room and with our schedule. They put the time in to get better and that makes us a lot better dual team.

Zander is the lone Monarch who's competed in all three state dual tournaments. The senior described what it meant to contribute to the team's three-peat.

"Honestly, it's pretty great," he said. "There's not a lot of people that can experience that. I'm just thankful for everything that's happened."

Saturday's duals were important for the Monarchs as it prepares for their first Class D district tournament since 2011. They'll head to Pender for District D-1 meet beginning Friday and ending on Saturday.

"We're in a pretty good spot. Our district is tough," Emory said. "It's one of the two tough districts in Class D and they're some loaded weights, so we're going to have to wrestle well to get out of that in some weights. Hopefully, put ourselves in a good position for state."