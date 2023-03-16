Aquinas Catholic senior Lacie Hartman and sophomores Izzie Kadavy and Flora Dalton made history as likely the first Monarchs to play for their rivals Scotus Central Catholic.

In the first year of the soccer co-op agreement between the two schools, the Monarch trio helped the Shamrocks go 15-2 and reach the NSAA Class B Girls Soccer State Championship.

Now back for a second season and with the Aquinas contingent doubling in size, the Monarchs are ready to make their mark once again at Scotus.

"Izzie Kadavy ended the season with 14 goals last year and I expect her to be a big scorer for us again. We're going to need her," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "Lacie (Hartman) came in at the end and she's stepping up for us and Flora (Dalton) will play defense in the back."

Emma Brezenski and Libbie Brezenski paced the Scotus attack with a combined 60 goals and 26 assists, but Kadavy grew into the season as the Shamrocks' No. 3 attacking option.

Kadavy netted 14 goals and assisted on four. She recorded a hat trick against Lakeview last season and posted three two-goal games, including one in the district final against Scottsbluff.

The sophomore explained how preparation for this season has changed compared to last year.

"We already know how each other works now on the field," Kadavy said. "You kind of know where they're going to go."

With the amount of attention the Brezenski sisters will attract, Kadavy could be the beneficiary of open opportunities on goal.

"It'll be huge and she'll be another force to be reckoned with the other teammates to guard and that'll open up other people," Kristie said. "It'll open up the midfield, so it'll be huge. We expect her to score."

Hartman produced two goals, one against Lakeview and one against Scottsbluff. She also recorded an assist in the regular season meeting against Grand Island Northwest.

With a year of familiarity, Hartman said the year of building partnerships on the field will allow them to pick up right where they left off.

"It's more building off of what we did last year," Hartman said. "Now we know the players and we know how the coaches work, building off of last year versus learning it all new."

Dalton provided much-needed depth on the backline for the Shamrocks after the graduation of two defenders. The Aquinas sophomore was a part of a group that allowed just 12 goals in 19 games last season.

Joining the returners on the team this season is freshmen Sydney Hartman, Madison Vandenberg and Danica Bohuslavsky.

For Sydney, it was a no-brainer to join her sister on the team.

"From previous years, my sister played on this team so I knew like everyone and I knew the coaches especially," Sydney said. "I ran track last year. I ran the two-mile and I played midfield in soccer previous years, so I was like I'll be good at running soccer next year. If my sister enjoys playing this year, I'll play it next year."

Kristie described the three newcomers as natural athletes and she's excited to see what they can bring to the team.

"They're just getting better and better every week," Kristie said. They're coming in and helping us and pushing us at practice. They're going to be competitors for us too in the years to come."

Scotus opens the season on Friday against fellow state semifinalist Bennington. After falling to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt Catholic in the state semifinals, the Shamrocks are looking to take the next step and win the school's first state title since 2002.

"Obviously major goal is to get farther than we did last year, come back with gold would obviously be amazing but taking it one game at a time," Lacie said.