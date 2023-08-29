COLUMBUS - Aquinas Catholic, for the second straight year, opened the season Friday facing its nearby rival Scotus Central Catholic at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

As was the case last year, one score separated the two teams. The Monarchs missed a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter in what ended up being their best scoring opportunity of the night.

Despite recording three takeaways on defense, Aquinas' offense struggled to finish drives turning the ball over four times.

Scotus senior Frank Fehringer converted a 33-yard field goal with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter for the only points in a 3-0 win for the Shamrocks.

"We didn't make enough plays to win the football game," Monarchs head coach Ron Mimick said. "We got mistakes all over the place. We played well against a decent football team."

The Monarchs moved the ball into Scotus territory on six of their nine drives. On those six possessions, Aquinas missed a field goal, punted, threw three interceptions and took a sack on the final play of the game.

Jakob Kavan started his first game at quarterback for Aquinas. The senior completed 3-of-9 passes for 48 yards and three interceptions. Kavan also rushed for 25 yards on five carries.

On the ground, junior Kurtis Baer led the Monarchs with 17 carries for 73 yards. Aquinas finished the game with 169 rushing yards.

Defensively, the Monarchs limited the Shamrocks to 239 total yards. Senior Lydon DeWispelare led the team with nine tackles. Junior Calib Svoboda and Baer posted eight tackles and Kavan tallied seven.

Junior Kailer Pohl recovered a fumble in the first quarter to set up Aquinas at its own 39-yard line with 38 seconds remaining. The Monarchs drove to the Shamrocks 20-yard line. Kavan threw an incomplete pass, setting up Pohl for a field goal attempt. The kick was short ending a 12-play drive.

In the final two minutes of the first half, Scotus reached the Aquinas 25-yard line when junior Bryant Stouffer intercepted a pass from Shamrocks quarterback Cohen Pelan to keep the game scoreless entering halftime.

Aquinas started with the ball in the second half, moving the ball 45 yards to the Scotus 38-yard line. However, the drive ended with Kavan's pass picked off by Shamrocks senior Jackson Heng.

That turnover led to the Fehringer field goal.

Aquinas composed another 12-play drive to put itself in a scoring position early in the fourth quarter. On a third-and-five at the Scotus 19-yard line, Kavan's pass was intercepted by Shamrocks junior Spencer Shotkoski.

Scotus drove the ball to the Aquinas 8-yard line following a defensive pass interference in the end zone. On the next play, Kavan intercepted Pelan's pass in the end zone to put the ball back in the Monarchs' hands with 5:09 remaining in regulation.

After four consecutive runs from Baer for 32 yards put the Monarchs into Scotus territory, Kavan threw a deep ball to junior Garett Novacek with Heng winning the jump ball for his second interception of the game with 2:08 left.

Aquinas earned one more chance to tie or win the game with 12 seconds remaining as DeWispelare returned the punt to the Scotus 38-yard line.

Kavan threw an incomplete pass on first down, setting up a Hail Mary situation with six seconds left. The senior shed a sack rolling to his left, but Scotus senior Evan Kiene sacked Kavan along the sideline to end the game.

Aquinas will host the reigning state runner-up Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City def. Heartland 48-0: The Huskies avenged last year's 44-22 to Heartland with a dominant 48-0 win Friday night.

Shelby-Rising City totaled 318 rushing yards Friday night with senior Gabe Dutton-Mofford leading the way with 11 carries and 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Logan Lindsley reached the end zone twice, rushing for 88 yards on seven carries while throwing for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Isaac Whitmore and junior Dalton Pokorney caught one touchdown.

Seniors Landon Sliva and Whitmore led the SRC defense with six tackles each. Sliva and senior Ethan Fjell sacked the quarterback once.

SRC won its season opener for the second time in three years. It'll play at Mead on Friday.

Fillmore Central def. David City 52-14:

David City sported a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and it trailed 16-7 at halftime before the Panthers broke the game open with a 30-point third quarter.

Fillmore Central outgained the Scouts 367-109 Friday night with the Panthers rushing for 327 yards.

Senior Brock Dubbs and sophomore Cohen Denker scored the two David City touchdowns as they tallied 30 and 25 rushing yards, respectively. Junior Reese Svoboda threw for 35 yards on 2-for-5 passing and rushed for 34 yards.

Dubbs and sophomore Daren Vodicka led the David City defense with 14 tackles each. Sophomore Jesse Divis posted seven tackles and senior Braxten Osantowski and junior Ethan Buresh-Marick finished with six tackles each.

David City will begin a two-game road trip Friday at Battle Creek.

Nebraska Lutheran def. East Butler 42-24: The Tigers jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead on a 2-yard touchdown run from sophomore Dylan Klement, a 53-yard touchdown pass from senior Ryan Sullivan to junior Kaleb Palik and a 3-yard touchdown run from Sullivan.

However, in the second half, the Tigers were shut out by Nebraska Lutheran as the Knights scored three rushing and two passing touchdowns in the second half.

Sullivan completed 8-of-15 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Jackson Smaus caught three passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in his East Butler debut. Palik and junior Logan Buresh tallied 64 receiving yards.

Sophomore Rocco Hageman led the Tigers in rushing with 61 yards on 17 carries.

Palik led the East Butler defense with 10 tackles. Hageman and senior Zane Miller finished with nine and eight tackles, respectively. Smaus and junior Kale Glasshoff intercepted one pass each.

East Butler hits the road for the first time Friday to play Omaha Christian Academy.