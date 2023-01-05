Monarchs fall to DC West in holiday tournament opener

Aquinas Catholic boys and girls basketball played their first game in two weeks on Thursday against Douglas County West at the David City Holiday Tournament.

The Monarch boys opened the day with a 62-34 defeat as they struggled to generate consistent offense. The girls scored a season-high 40 points, but couldn't take advantage of opportunities to get back in the game in a 57-40 loss.

Aquinas boys jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer from Bryant Stouffer and a field goal from Lydon DeWispelare after an offensive rebound.

The Monarchs were held scoreless for over 10 minutes before a Stouffer bucket cut the deficit to 15-7 with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.

DC West controlled the game the rest of the way leading 30-9 at halftime and 41-19 after three quarters.

Aquinas boys basketball head coach Trevor Weiss said he liked how the offense was operating. Shots just weren't falling, he said. The Monarchs finished the game 3-for-27 from behind the arc.

"Late in the first half, we kind of were forcing up threes and we weren't really going to the rim," Weiss said. "We did a better job offensively in the second half and going to the rim and then kicking out for threes instead of just staying behind the 3-point line and shooting it from there."

Stouffer led the Monarchs with 14 points. DeWispelare chipped in with six points and Garrett Novacek ended the day with five points.

The Falcons featured three double-figure scorers in Drake Travis (16 points), Karsten Alexander (12) and Wrigley Strong (10).

"Defensively, we just got to get a little bit better. I knew they would be tough. They have a lot of great athletes," Weiss said. "Good post players too, but we just got to be better at man-to-man defense and not allowing them to get to the rim to easily sometimes."

Stouffer, Krae Lavicky and Lucas Sellers have led the Monarchs in production this season. The trio are the three most experienced players back this season.

"They've been doing a good job so far. They've kind of taken a big step from last year, being more aggressive and trying to do more things they weren't comfortable in doing last year and trying to be that sort of player this year," Weiss said. "We just don't have a true point guard, so they have to kind of accept a role that they're not really comfortable with but they've done a pretty good job so far."

DeWispelare, Dylan Andel, Jaylin Jakub, Kailer Pohl, Novacek and Marcus Krivanek all saw the floor on Thursday playing in expanded roles.

"They're doing things they need to be. I know Jaylin (Jakub) and Dylan (Andel) the last couple of games haven't hit very well from the outside and shot very well, eventually it'll come," Weiss said. "Hopefully that time will be soon because we need them to shoot from the outside."

Thursday was the first game in 16 days for Aquinas Catholic after its game on Dec. 21 was postponed due to weather.

"You can tell they were a little bit sluggish, but we need to be better than that still. We took care of the ball for the most part. We got good shots. We just didn't shoot it well. You can kind of see the rustiness off of that," Weiss said. "Just need to rebound a little bit better, but you can kind of see that we were rusty a little bit. That's no excuse. We should be better than that."

The Monarchs dropped to 3-3. It's their third straight loss after winning their first three games of the season against Raymond Central, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Howells-Dodge.

Aquinas squared off against David City in a consolation game on Friday. It then hosted Clarkson/Leigh Tuesday before Thursday's game at Pierce.

"If you would've told me by holiday tournament, through six games, we would be 3-3, I would have laughed at you at the start of the year," Weiss said. "We had a lot of new pieces. I didn't know how they would work together, but we've played pretty solid for the most part. We just need to continue to do that and get some more wins."

Aquinas girls

The Monarchs' slow start offensively dug them too big of hole to climb out of. DC West led Aquinas 16-4 after one quarter with Miriam Frasher scoring all four Monarch points.

They finished the half with just 13 points and trailed 25-13. In the second half, Aquinas improved its play on both ends of the floor. They scored 27 points in the second half and could've scored more off steals in the backcourt thanks to its press.

"Had a nice second half. We played extremely hard in the second half, but they were two opposite halves from one another," Aquinas girls basketball head coach Nate Wall said. "Douglas County West was very hot when they came out. You come out shooting like that, it knocks you on your heels a little bit. It took us too long to respond to that."

The Falcons were able to keep the Monarchs at an arm's distance away thanks to 10 3-pointers. Grace Hohms led the team with 24 points.

"It was both. Grace Hohms had a great game, shot it very well, better than I was expecting her to shoot it," Wall said. "The defense can always be better if she's that open."

Frasher led the Monarchs with eight points. Lacie Hartman totaled six points and Bianca Romshek, Jocelyn Stara, Claire Wisnieski and Toni Wachal finished the game with five points each.

After playing sparingly as a freshman last season, Frasher has provided a spark plug off the bench.

"Miriam's (Frasher) dominating at the JV level, so she's earned these varsity minutes that she's gotten," Wall said. "Always the best athlete on the floor. She got that cross country running mentality. She's so dang athletic. She's got a very bright future for us."

Aquinas dropped to 0-6 ahead of Friday's consolation game against Palmyra. Wall evaluated where his team is at as the calendar flips to 2023.

"We're behind than what I thought we would be," Wall said. "Still figuring things out, but we got to figure it out pretty soon."