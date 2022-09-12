Monarchs football suffer last-minute defeat

For the second time in three weeks, Aquinas Catholic football sported a fourth-quarter lead. In Week 1, the Monarchs led 7-6 in the fourth quarter before Scotus scored a touchdown with 8:18 remaining. Aquinas turned the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-goal in the final minute to lose 13-7.

On Saturday, the Monarchs trailed 12-7 entering the fourth quarter. Aquinas pulled in front with 2:33 remaining in regulation on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior A.J. Oltmer.

Lincoln Lutheran took over at its own 25 and managed to convert three third downs with the last conversion resulting in a game-winning 19-yard touchdown reception with 45 seconds remaining. The Warriors held on for the 20-13 win Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field in David City.

"We're growing up. That was a talented football team. We're getting better. We're playing nine sophomores and nine upperclassmen, so we're playing a lot of young kids," Monarchs head coach Ron Mimick said. "We're finding ways to get better. We're finding ways to compete and stay in games. Kids are playing hard. No disappointment in how we're playing."

The Aquinas offense made strides, scoring 13 points and gaining 232 yards. It was the first the Monarchs scored double-digit points in a game after scoring 10 combined points through two games.

Oltmer carried the ball for 16 rushes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The senior, who gutted through the game with a shoulder injury, has scored all three touchdowns this season for the Monarchs.

"He's (Oltmer) a good football player. We found another fullback in the Baer kid too that's going to carry the ball a little more in the future. There's some things we can not do in our offense," Mimick said. "We figured out some things we can do. We're going to look at film, tweak it a little bit here and there but this is who we are. We're going to keep going forward."

Providing support in the backfield was sophomore Kurtis Baer and Lydon DeWispelare. Baer rushed for 42 yards on eight carries. DeWispelare posted 24 rushing yards.

Defensively, they led the team with 11 tackles. Kailer Pohl recorded nine tackles. Aquinas tackles seven Warriors for a loss with Calib Svoboda producing two.

"We played pretty well. I thought the last drive they picked us apart a little bit, but until that time I thought we played well. I thought we battled. We didn't give up a lot of long plays

Only three points were scored in the first half. Lincoln Lutheran ran 10 plays on the opening drive for 38 yards. Seth Stowell put it ahead 3-0 converting a 46-yard field goal.

The Monarchs punted the ball on all three first-half possessions totaling just 18 yards and two first downs. Lincoln Lutheran missed a 47-yard field goal to end the half to keep the score at 3-0.

Aquinas fumbled the ball on the opening possession of the second half. The Monarchs defense was able to limit the Warriors to a 28-yard field goal after a sack by Brady Junck on third-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

On the ensuing drive, Oltmer rushed the ball four of the first five plays of the drive for 28 yards. A 10-yard run by Jakob Kavan and a 20-yard run by Oltmer set up first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.

Oltmer punched it in on the next play to put the Monarchs in front for the first time 7-6 with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Lincoln Lutheran answered quickly on a 67-yard touchdown completion from quarterback Garret Hoefs to Jameson Pella. The two-point conversion failed to make it 12-7 with 17 seconds remaining in the third.

After turning the ball over on downs and forcing a three-and-out, the Monarchs took over at the Warriors 47 with 3:59 remaining in regulation. Facing a third-and-7, Luke Sellers' first completion of the game was to Bryant Stouffer for a 43-yard gain. On the next play, Oltmer dove across the goal line to put Aquinas ahead 13-12 with 2:33 remaining.

Hoefs led the Warriors down the field, completing 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards and the game-winning touchdown. In addition to the three third-down conversions, Aquinas was penalized for pass interference which set Lincoln Lutheran up at the Aquinas 25-yard line with 1:14 remaining.

The Warriors scored three plays later to lead 20-13 after a successful two-point conversion. Aquinas took over at its own 25 with 41 seconds remaining. Sellers ran for a yard and then completed a pass to Oltmer for seven yards. After a spike to set up fourth down, Sellers' passed was tipped at the line to seal the game.

Mimick said the ability to close out a football game comes when it actually happens and you gain more experience.

"We almost closed it out ourselves with a score there. Then they kind of went down the field on us," Mimick said. "We did our job offensively to close it out. Defensively, they kind of took it back down to us."

Mimick said when he looks back at film, he'll see certain players doing things well, but he said in the end, the Warriors were just a little bit better than Aquinas.

The Monarchs dropped to 0-3. It's next game will be Friday at Grand Island Central Catholic. GICC is also 0-3 on the season.

"Disappointed in the loss, but not discouraged by our effort or our preparation for games," Mimick said. "Kids are trying hard and playing well with who we are."