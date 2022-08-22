Monarchs football takes young squad into new season

Ron Mimick has been the Aquinas Catholic football head coach for 32 years. During his tenure, this year's group, he says, is in top five when it comes to roster turnover.

The Monarchs graduated a dozen players, including All-State defensive standouts Rowdy Truksa and Michael Andel. Of the 215 points they scored, it graduated 169.

Due to the turnover, Mimick said preparation has been slow, but he said it's getting quicker ahead of Friday's season opener.

"Great attitude. Kids are working well. Just going really slow right now, but it's starting to pick up. We're starting to understand," Mimick said. "We made a few changes offense and defense to try to use our talent a little bit better. It's going steady, but slow."

Because of the small senior and junior class, Mimick said the depth of the squad is one of the team's strengths. He said there isn't a lot different from player No. 10 to player No. 20, which will allow him to play a lot of players during the season.

Two key returners is senior quarterback/defensive back Luke Sellers and running back/linebacker A.J. Oltmer. Sellers completed 19 of his 32 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns on offense and intercepted two passes on defense.

"He's (Sellers) look well. He's looked good at quarterback," Mimick said. "Calm leadership, forward leadership."

Oltmer was the second-leading tackler on the Aquinas defense with 69, nine behind Andel. He also emerged in the second half of last season as a key red zone back, rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns. In the offensive backfield, Oltmer tops the depth chart.

"About the same role on defense, but much bigger role on offense," Mimick said. "Hopefully he stays healthy and just improves game-by-game."

The Monarchs will look to see internal growth and improvement from the offensive and defensive line after the graduation of six linemen. Right now, Mimick said he's slated to start three sophomores and two juniors on the O-line.

"We have a really good sophomore that played a lot last year Calib Svoboda. He could be pretty darn good," Mimick said. "After that, we have a lot of kids that are taking steps and I expect to be a pretty good offensive line by the end of the year."

Defensively, the Monarchs graduated eight of its top nine tacklers. Sellers is returning in the secondary with three other seniors, Oltmer, Krae Lavicky and Colin Hough penciled in for the starting lineup.

"A little unsure because kids have to play ... we'll have three to four sophomores sprinkling all the time," Mimick said. "We'll be a little young there overall to see the speed of the game against opponent as good or better and how we handle it. Little unsure about how things are going to happen over there."

Along with Svoboda, Mimick said Bryant Stouffer, Jacob Vandenberg and Lavicky are among the players that have stood out to him during the preseason.

This season, four of the nine games the ninth-ranked Monarchs will see are preseason ranked teams by the Lincoln Journal Star. Aquinas opens the season with a rivalry game against Class C-1 No. 6 Scotus Central Catholic.

In Week 3, Aquinas will face No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran. In back-to-back games in October, the Monarchs will face No. 3 Fremont Bergan and No. 7 Yutan.

"Scotus is ranked in C-1 and they're over twice as our size. It'll be a challenge because I think they're in the same boat. They had to replace a lot of kids, but they have a lot more kids," Mimick said. "It's going to be a challenge, but hopefully we find ways to enjoy ourselves, have fun and be competitive and scrappy."

Mimick's expectations is to improve every game with the chance to a challenge for a district title at the end of the year. In order for that to happen, he said it'll take staying healthy.

"That's one of the keys because the other stuff will fall in line. Turnovers will be turnovers if you don't do stuff within your skills and how much you can handle," Mimick said. "The other stuff that ends up being washed out, but it's basically we stay away from injuries."