Monarchs force five turnovers in dominant win over Sutton

Aquinas Catholic football is known for its consistency. Trips to the playoffs and winning seasons are a tradition. The tradition is alive and well following a 30th straight winning season and the 21st year in row in which the Monarchs will finish in the postseason.

On Friday they won their 14th straight playoff opener in a 37-15 complete team performance over Sutton.

The defense forced five turnovers and limited Sutton to 222 yards, 71 of which came on the second-to-last possession of the game.

On the other side of the ball, Aquinas has six ball carriers rushed for at least 30 yards and controlled the game with zero offensive penalties, turnovers or punts.

"Pretty solid performance. A lot of guys contributed," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "Overall, a pretty good performance against a solid playoff team."

After they forced a three-and-out to start the game, the Monarchs struck first on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Sellers to John Prochaska.

On the ensuing kickoff, junior Colin Hough laid a big hit on Sutton kick returner Gabe Gwennap. The ball popped out and Sellers scooped it off the grass and returned it for a touchdown.

Hough, who was filling in for senior Marcus Eickmeier on the coverage team, made what senior Chris Nickolite called a game-changing play. He praised Hough's ability to step up when his number was called.

"I mean that's what you've got to do; young kids stepping up like that," Nickolite said. "That's what's going to win these tough games. If someone needs a sub, he was there and he made the play. That's what it takes."

The Mustangs responded to make it 14-7 on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.

Aquinas answered Sutton with a two-play, 61-yard touchdown drive. Oltmer broke a 58-yard run to end the first quarter. Two plays, later he punched it in to make it 21-7.

The Monarchs never looked back and scored 23 straight points to lead 37-7. Offensively, Aquinas finished with 330 total yards of offense as Oltmer ended the night with eight carries, 73 yards and one touchdown.

"Our offense was solid," Mimick said. "We're not real spectacular, but we can move the ball against most people, get points on the board and kind of flip the field position."

Defensively, Oltmer led the unit with 14 tackles as Michael Andel recorded 13 tackles and Rowdy Truksa had 10 tackles, three for loss.

Oltmer recorded the game's lone interception and Nickolite, Andel and Truksa recovered a fumble.

Mimick said the Monarchs took away Sutton's best runs up the middle and forced the Mustangs to utilize the speed option. After the Mustangs' first touchdown drive, Aquinas made adjustments that limited Sutton's bread and butter.

"They are a pretty good football team in terms of, they can move the football; they'll find a way," Mimick said. "They kind of had answers, but we made them go to their set. We made them go to their third answer. We took away the best thing they do, we took away the second-best thing they did, which was the speed option, and they had no real answer after that because we just had better quickness across the field."

Nickolite credited the defense for rallying to the ball, especially on the four forced fumbles.

"If someone knocked it out, there was another guy there to pick it up," he said. "We're a pretty fast team. We've been working at that all year with our speed and power program. Every time the ball was loose, there was multiple guys there to get it."

Fremont Began awaits Aquinas in the Class C-2 quarterfinals Friday night at Heedum Field in Fremont.

The Knights dominated the Monarchs 40-0 on Oct. 1 behind a 26-point first quarter. Bergan ended the game with 487 yards of total offense while Aquinas was limited to just 83.

Knights quarterback Koa McIntyre threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Kade McIntyre caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

An area of focus of for Aquinas is limiting big plays. In the last meeting, five of Bergan's six touchdowns came on plays of at least 25 yards.

"If we can eliminate plays over 20-25 yards, then we have to be able to move the ball and get first downs just to keep us in the game and give us a chance to score a time or two," Mimick said. "Then, just trying to keep the clock going, trying to shorten the game and not give up any long plays."

Oltmer nearly echoed his coach's thoughts.

"Just no big plays. That's the main thing," Oltmer said. "No big plays, taking it slow, play-by-play and just trying to win the game."

Nickolite said everyone has to be on the same page. He's confident that his teammates will be ready come Friday night.

"We kind of fell apart last time we played them. We let them score early and get on top real early," he said. "That was a different story (tonight) and you see how well it worked. Everybody's got to be on the same page. They're a good football team, but we'll be there. We'll be ready to play."

