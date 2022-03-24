Monarchs improved despite difficult schedule

Despite posting just four wins, Aquinas Catholic head coach Nate Wall said the team was playing its best basketball at the end of the season.

After a 55-53 win over Twin River in the first round of the Class D1-5 subdistrict tournament, the Monarchs pushed top-seeded Cross County on its home court. The Cougars scored just 29 points in an 11-point win.

"I'm really happy with how it ended. We were playing our best basketball at the end of the year, playing really good basketball in subdistricts. That's really where we peaked, so I'm proud of that," Wall said. "We got better. We'll have all five starters returning next year, and we did get better as the season progressed."

In 2022, inexperience was a factor that could only be overcome with time. Learning together was a roster of three seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and six freshman. All five starters were underclassmen and had to fill the void left by Madisen Jelinek, who led the team in scoring and rebounds the year prior.

"Our five starters did a good job of figuring out exactly what their strengths were and how they fit into the program," Wall said. "They did a nice job just kind of filling out into their specific roles and also making sure they were the ones making the plays late in games."

Offensively, Aquinas made plays through balance contributions. Sophomore Jordyn Bohuslavsky led the Monarchs with 7.2 points per game. Fellow sophomore Bianca Romshek averaged 6.2 points per game and junior Claire Wisnieski ended with 5.6 points per game.

The Monarchs finished with five players averaging at least three points per game and 13 that scored points in at least one game.

"Overall, our offense needs to get better. We need to continue to make strides with our offensive skill development," Wall said. "I do like how we were pretty balanced offensively among our five starters and really among our first 10 players. Overall, I think we just need to get better skill wise."

With the core of the roster coming back and a season of varsity minutes under its belt, Wall said the mentality has shifted to been there, done that.

"It's just another year of understanding more of how we guard certain actions and how we run things in our system," he said. "We're kind of getting to that point now in practice where I can say just run this play or let's run this drill and they just go straight into it with very little explanation, and also teach that to others that are just entering the program."

Inexperience was one hurdle, a more than challenging schedule was another. Sixteen of 23 games came against quadrant one (75% or better winning percentage) and quadrant two (50-75%) opponents. Aquinas faced six teams that made it to state in Class C-2 champions Hastings St. Cecilia, C-1 runner-up Lincoln Lutheran, D-2 runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis, C-1 third place Grand Island Central Catholic, D-1 third place Fremont Bergan and C-2 quarterfinalist West Point GACC.

"There were a lot of opportunities we had this past season. With the schedule that we play, we're able to see how - a lot of the teams that we played ended up down here in Lincoln," Wall said. "We're able to see why they are where they are, why they're successful and what areas we have to get better in. They'll be more confident and I know they'll better prepare themselves knowing that they got through a whole season of varsity basketball and they know what it takes at this level."

Wall is excited to get back in the gym and continue to coach. After a year growing together, the understanding between coaches and players has made tremendous strides.

"I just love being around them and coming to practice with them," Wall said. "We practiced as a team with a lot to play for still, so even though the wins weren't there at the end of the year, we still felt like we had a lot to play for. Our actions and habits demonstrated that."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

AQUINAS CATHOLIC GIRLS BASKETBALL 2021-22 Raymond Central L 60-45 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder L 48-39 Howells-Dodge L 51-48 Fremont Bergan L 57-23 Wahoo Neumann L 53-21 GACC L 68-12 Lincoln Lutheran L 61-9 David City L 44-28 Palmyra W 45-25 Clarkson/Leigh L 59-33 Pierce L 64-24 Twin River W 42-37 GICC L 58-23 Lakeview L 38-18 Hastings St. Cecilia L 56-15 Kearney Catholic L 53-23 Wahoo Neumann L 43-30 Omaha Concordia W 39-29 Scotus L 43-20 Lincoln Christian L 60-32 Humphrey St. Francis L 55-26 Twin River W 55-53 Cross County L 29-18 Jordyn Bohuslavsky 7.2 points per game Bianca Romshek 6.2 points per game Claire Wisnieski 5.6 points per game Jocelyn Stara 3.7 points per game Lacie Hartman 3.0 points per game Gretchen Kozisek 2.0 points per game Grace Reiter 23 points Toni Wachal 20 points Allisen Jelinek 19 points Izzie Kadavy 10 points Trista Birkel 9 points Lizzie Roh 7 points Miriam Frasher 4 points

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.