Monarchs lay foundation in season of growth

Aquinas Catholic football expected to experience growing pains in 2022, looking to fill the void left by last year's senior class.

The Monarchs, with a young and inexperienced squad, grew into the season and got players valuable playing time as they finished the year 3-6.

"It went about 80% the script the way I thought it was going to go. We were going to be really young, which we were," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "Nine different sophomores started during the season, seven started consistently for us. We were kind of small. We had basically a couple guys over 200 pounds, so we were young and not very large. I thought we played well for who we were physically."

All six defeats the Monarchs suffered came against playoff teams, including Hartington Cedar Catholic who will play in the Class C-2 state semifinals on Friday.

They started the year 0-3 with with one-possession defeats to Scotus Central Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran. In both of those games, Aquinas sported a fourth-quarter lead.

The middle portion of the schedule featured a three-game winning streak against Grand Island Central Catholic, Louisville and David City. However, they lost the final three games against Fremont Bergan, Yutan and Wahoo Neumann.

"We played solid teams. We didn't play a great team, but we played solid teams. I thought our kids, for the most part, quite a bit of the game went toe-to-toe with them," Mimick said. "Not the entire game, but for the most part we played scrappy and competitive. If we would've had a normal Class C-2 schedule that some other people get, we probably would've went 5-4 and 6-3, but you have to play who you have to play."

For the first time since 2000, the Monarchs failed to qualify for the playoffs, ending the seventh-longest streak in Nebraska high school football history.

"It was a great run. It's a run that's not that common in small 11-man schools because your numbers go up and down a little bit. It finally caught up to us. We had two small classes back-to-back," Mimick said. "We've had that a couple other times, but kids were a little bit more difference makers. It's a nice run. I'm sure our kids are disappointed they weren't able to continue that run. I think they're hungry for the future. I think a lot of kids are looking forward to next year."

Mimick said the consistency was the biggest area of growth he saw during the season. He said the defense was competitive for most of the season. The offense, he said, lacked explosive plays but they were able to scratch and claw for 99 first downs, the same amount they allowed on defense.

The Monarchs graduate six seniors on this year's squad. Lucas Sellers, who was named the team MVP, threw for 513 yards and five touchdowns, recorded 30 tackles on defense and recovered one fumble.

"(Lucas Sellers), great kid. Calm. Threw very few interceptions through the years," Mimick said. "He started two and a half years and threw like three interceptions and 10 to 12 touchdown passes. Never panicked. Hard worker. Great teammate."

A.J. Oltmer scored a team-high 10 touchdowns. He rushed the ball 103 times for 493 yards. Defensively, he recorded 31 tackles and six tackles for loss.

Krae Lavicky started for the first time this year and recorded 15 tackles and intercepted one pass. Zander Kavan was a co-most improved player on the team with 154 receiving yards, 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he recovered one fumble and made 11 tackles.

Colin Hough finished the year with 33 tackles and six tackles for loss. Jacob Vandenberg started on the offensive and defensive line and finished with 11 tackles and a blocked kick.

Kurtis Baer, Lydon DeWispelare, Bryant Stouffer, Kailer Pohl and Calib Svoboda were among the underclassmen who played big roles in their first year starting varsity.

Baer rushed for 401 yards and two touchdowns and recorded the second-most tackles on the team with 55. The sophomore also recovered two fumbles. DeWispelare lead the team with 62 tackles and two interceptions.

Stouffer ended the year as the top receiver with with 11 catches, 295 yards and three touchdowns. In the secondary, the sophomore intercepted two passes. Pohl picked off two passes this year, recovered one fumble, made 38 tackles and converted 19 of 22 kicks.

Svoboda recovered two fumbles and committed 36 tackles on defense. He was also a starter on the offensive line.

"Lydon (DeWispelare) was a solid two-way defender for us. He was the best junior we had. Svoboda, Stouffer, Kurtis Baer, Pohl and Garrett White started offensive line and linebacker for us. They kept getting better. The nice thing about most of those kids, at least the sophomores, are not mature physically yet. They're kind of long," Mimick said.

"Our leading defensive lineman ended up being Brady Junck, a 6-2, 180-pound sophomore. Those kids they kept getting better individually. That's one reason we kept improving for the most part of the year until we had way too many injuries late in the year."

Next year, Aquinas returns its top eight tacklers and 18 of its 21 takeaways on defense. Offensively, the Monarchs bring back 53% of its rushing production.

"From a coach's standpoint, I know what we have, a lot better than going into this year," Mimick said. "In terms of offense and defense, I think we can make a little bit more concrete plans in terms of what we want to do on both sides of the ball. A little bit more on how we want to emphasize our talent."

Mimick described the steps the returners will have to make in order to return to the playoffs next year.

"To just not think just because we're older, we're going to be better. To improve by playing other sports, running track in the spring or spring training for our non-tracksters," he said. "Being consistent in their work habits throughout their other sports, through the weight room, through train and trying to develop our speed and stuff. If they remain hungry, I think that'll be great for them."