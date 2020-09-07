Monarchs mow down Broncos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centennial football hadn't been shut out since 2015 when Aquinas Catholic dealt the Broncos a 35-0 loss in David City last season. After Friday, Centennial has now suffered another scoreless loss when Aquinas held the Broncos off the scoreboard in a 27-0 win in Utica.

Michael Andel scored three rushing touchdowns, the Aquinas defense made a crucial goal line stand and the No. 2 Monarchs moved to 2-0 with another impressive victory.

Andel capped the first Aquinas drive of the game with a 4-yard rush for a 7-0 lead. It remained that way until late in the second quarter when the Monarchs again drove inside the Bronco 5 but were denied on fourth down. Centennial used that momentum to put together its most sustained drive of the game and had it at the Aquinas 2 but was halted there on fourth down with less than a minute remaining.

The Broncos failed to sniff the end zone again, fell behind 21-0 after two Andel touchdown runs in the third and saw the Monarchs tack on the final points with a 37-yard run from Kyle Napier.

In Ron Mimick's long history at the helm of Aquinas football, he's had teams that have posted back-to-back shutouts on the same opponent before. But Centennial came in ranked No. 5.