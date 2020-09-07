Monarchs mow down Broncos

Centennial football hadn't been shut out since 2015 when Aquinas Catholic dealt the Broncos a 35-0 loss in David City last season. After Friday, Centennial has now suffered another scoreless loss when Aquinas held the Broncos off the scoreboard in a 27-0 win in Utica.
Michael Andel scored three rushing touchdowns, the Aquinas defense made a crucial goal line stand and the No. 2 Monarchs moved to 2-0 with another impressive victory.
Andel capped the first Aquinas drive of the game with a 4-yard rush for a 7-0 lead. It remained that way until late in the second quarter when the Monarchs again drove inside the Bronco 5 but were denied on fourth down. Centennial used that momentum to put together its most sustained drive of the game and had it at the Aquinas 2 but was halted there on fourth down with less than a minute remaining.
The Broncos failed to sniff the end zone again, fell behind 21-0 after two Andel touchdown runs in the third and saw the Monarchs tack on the final points with a 37-yard run from Kyle Napier.
In Ron Mimick's long history at the helm of Aquinas football, he's had teams that have posted back-to-back shutouts on the same opponent before. But Centennial came in ranked No. 5.
"Not against a good team," Mimick said, searching his memory for a similar scenario. "The goal line stand we had just before the half that stopped them on the 2-yard line was big. They stopped us, so they drove 93 or 94 yards and didn't score. That was really big. Second half, we kind of made a few adjustments."
Andel finished with 17 carries for 119 yards and the three scores. Napier had 11 attempts for 114 and the one touchdown. Quarterback Caleb Thege threw just one pass for an incompletion and picked up 47 yards rushing on five carries. Twelve different Monarchs had at least one carry.
Defensivley, Brett Kobza made two tackles for loss, Rylan Chromy one and Andel recovered a fumble. Nolan Eller led the way with 12 total tackles split evenly between solo and assisted.
Aquinas held Centennial to 259 total yards and quarterback Cooper Gierhan to 10 of 30 throwing for 119 yards. The Broncos had a screen pass of 25 to 30 yards and two runs of about 15, but other than that, were held to minimal gains on most plays. Centennial recorded a first down on just about every drive, but other than the 95-yarder that was stopped short, never had a possession with more than one first down.
"We controlled the tempo of the game except for the last half of the second quarter. They were the better football there, but for the most part we were the better team," Mimick said. "We got off tackles well and we tackled well in the open field."
The defense was at it's best after halftime and into the first few minutes of the fourth. Aquinas allowed just 17 total yards over a 15-minute span.
In two games, the varsity defense has only allowed one touchdown.
"We beat two good football teams, and we were the better football team, and it wasn't no fluke," Mimick said. "But I know there's a lot of room for improvement. We have a lot of room to improve, and it's not for lack of effort; it's just fundamentals. Our line usually gets better and better as the year goes on; we usually do."
Aquinas will play at home for the first time this season on Friday while hosting traditional rival Columbus Scotus. The Shamrocks come in 1-1 after a loss to Wahoo and a win over Omaha Concordia. Scotus and Aquinas have split the last four between the two but the Shamrocks have won the last two.
"Scotus is a better team than the team that played in Wahoo," Mimick said. "Some teams, after a state championship year don't know how to lose. It would be a lot closer if they played again."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
