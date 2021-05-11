Monarchs nearly sweep Bergan titles

Aquinas Catholic track and field teams nearly swept the top of the team standings at Fremont Bergan on May 6 when the Monarch boys won a championship and the girls came up just short as runners-up.
The Aquinas boys won five events, collected 24 total medals and won hardware in every event but two on their way to 120 points, 13 better than Wahoo Neumann. The Aquinas girls took gold just once but had 21 total medals and scored 105 points.
But in the case of the girls, the Monarchs weren't quite as close as Neumann was to their male classmates. Neumann raised the girls trophy with 191 points, 86 better than the Aquinas girls.
Meet champions included Payton Davis, Jake Witter, Kyle Napier and Ben Shonka for the boys and the 3200 relay for the girls. Xavier Fiala, Witter, Josh Uhrmacher and Caleb Thege were silver medalists for the boys. Grace Reiter, Bianca Romshek, Alli Hartman and Gracyn Wollmer were runners-up for the girls.
"A nice tune up meet with districts approaching," boys coach Ron Mimick said. "Again, our top two scorers (Davis and Witter) put in very good times.
"John Prochaska came back from injury to to score in both relays, Josh Uhrmacher scored in both throwing events for the eighth time this year, Curtis Humlicek scored in two jumps for the sixth time this year and Jude Yindrick continues to have a stellar senior season with nice marks in the triple jump and the 400 again."
Davis, five days after sweeping the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the conference meet, broke two minutes in the 800 and 10 minutes in the 3200 without much competition behind him. His time of 1:59.24 was the best by more than 10 seconds. Davis hit the line in the two mile at 9:38.50 and won by more than a minute.
Davis' run in the 800 wasn't the best of the year. He beat the school record in the Nebraska Track Fest in Papillion on April 20. But his most recent time would still rank third-best overall in Class C. Davis was also a few seconds behind his best 3200 time, but again had the third best time in the state with this mark from Bergan.
Witter was only .01 behind his top 110 hurdle time of the year at 15.30 and was again the runner-up to Kamdyn Swartz of Wahoo Neumann. Swartz edged Witter at the Centennial meet by .06 then beat him last week by .07.
But just like last week, Witter answered back in the 300 hurdles and won gold on a time of 39.91, his best of the season by .34. Swartz was more than two seconds back.
Napier won the high jump on a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Ben Shonka won gold in the pole vault on a mark of 11-6. Aquinas ruled that event when Colin Hough was third, Zach Zitek fourth, Hunter Stutzman fifth and Timothy Duke sixth.
Fiala was second in the 800 2:10.56, Thege jumped to 19-9.50 for silver in the long jump, Uhrmacher made a top toss of 131-5 for the runner-up position in the discus and the throwers relay of Zitek, Uhrmacher, Luke Schmitt and Reilly Miller also won silver.
Yindrick in the 400, Humlicek in the long jump and the 400 relay were each third. Fourth place went to Yindrick in the triple jump. The 1600 relay, 3200 relay, Humlicek in the triple jump and Uhrmacher in the shot put were all fifth. Michael Andel in the 100 and Terrence Wachal in the 3200 were both sixth.
The girls 3200 relay team of Romshek, Emma Sellers, Natalie Eller and Gianna Frasher won the event in a time of 10 minutes, 34.90 seconds.
Reiter in the 200 (29.58), Romshek in the 800 (2:36.26), Hartman in the high jump (4-10) and Wollmer in the discus (103-9) took home silver. Bronze medals went to Trista Birkel in the 400, Frasher in the 1600, Bethany Emswiler in the 100 hurdles, Aubrey Novacek in the high jump, Madisen Jelinek in the triple jump and Claire Wisneiski in the shot put.
Reiter in the 100, Emma Sellers in the 800 and Birkel in the 300 hurdles were each fourth. Jelinek in the 800 and the long jump and Reiter in the triple jump took home fifth. Sixth-place medals were warded to Hartman in the 100 hurdles, Reiter in the long jump and Romshek in the triple jump.
Aquinas competes at the district meet for entries to state on Thursday in Wood River.
