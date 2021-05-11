Monarchs nearly sweep Bergan titles

Davis, five days after sweeping the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the conference meet, broke two minutes in the 800 and 10 minutes in the 3200 without much competition behind him. His time of 1:59.24 was the best by more than 10 seconds. Davis hit the line in the two mile at 9:38.50 and won by more than a minute.

Davis' run in the 800 wasn't the best of the year. He beat the school record in the Nebraska Track Fest in Papillion on April 20. But his most recent time would still rank third-best overall in Class C. Davis was also a few seconds behind his best 3200 time, but again had the third best time in the state with this mark from Bergan.

Witter was only .01 behind his top 110 hurdle time of the year at 15.30 and was again the runner-up to Kamdyn Swartz of Wahoo Neumann. Swartz edged Witter at the Centennial meet by .06 then beat him last week by .07.

But just like last week, Witter answered back in the 300 hurdles and won gold on a time of 39.91, his best of the season by .34. Swartz was more than two seconds back.

Napier won the high jump on a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Ben Shonka won gold in the pole vault on a mark of 11-6. Aquinas ruled that event when Colin Hough was third, Zach Zitek fourth, Hunter Stutzman fifth and Timothy Duke sixth.