Monarchs not shy about championship aspirations

With players in defined roles and experience back in the huddle, Mimick is adding in a handful of plays the program hasn't utilized in a few years but ones that have the potential to make a real difference and revitalize the attack.

"This year, our backfield is much more ready to play," Mimick said. "Towards the end, our backs got to be pretty good last year. It took a while, and now I really understand what we have in our backs a lot better than we did last year."

On defense, Napier and Chromy will resume their spot in the secondary, Keegan Lavicky, Brett Kobza, Thege and Nolan Eller return in the linebacking corps and Miller was a two-way starter on the line.

Kobza was a 2018 starter that was out with injury in 2019. Having him back only bolsters a defense that gave up just over nine points per game.

"We run well; we have some kids that are physical. Our defensive line is deep, we have a lot of defensive linemen that can play but we're a little bit thin at outside linebacker and secondary, but if we stay away from injuries, we run well and we're pretty solid there," Mimick said. "A team might pop one on us, but I think it's going to be hard to consistently move the ball on us."