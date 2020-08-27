Monarchs not shy about championship aspirations

Eight returning starters on both sides of the ball, a quarterback entering his second season under center and a tradition of excellence has Aquinas Catholic football thinking big in 2020.
The Monarchs are accustomed to high expectations, and the new season is no exception for a group that feels its in a better position for big things than it was a year ago.
Those expectations have to do with the return of the team's top running back, five members of the offensive line, three members of the defensive front and a quarterback now certain of his role on the team.
The Monarchs will find out quickly, and often, just how realistic their title hopes are. Aquinas plays three teams listed in the Lincoln Journal-Star preseason Class C-2 ratings, another in the C-1 top-10 and two others that were 2019 playoff teams.
"We've got a really challenging task ahead of us, and C-2 really looks to be up this year," coach Ron Mimick said. "Oakland-Craig won it last year, they have a lot back and they'll be just as good, Ord won a playoff game in C-1 last year and they have 17 or 18 starters back and Sutton, the state runner-up, has a lot of kids back.
"It's going to be a real challenging year, but we're looking forward to it."
Aquinas was an 8-3 team last season that reached the state quarterfinals for the 12th year in a row. Defense was the constant all season.
After allowing 27 points to Columbus Scotus and All-State quarterback Tyler Palmer in Week 1, Aquinas locked down and allowed just 36 points over the next six weeks with back-to-back shutouts.
The loss to Scotus and the eventual playoff defeat to Saint Paul were the only games in which Aquinas allowed 20 or more points.
The Monarchs were experienced up front on the defensive line and dictated the action there nearly every time out. Mimick chose to put his veterans on the D-line and develop younger, less-experienced blockers up front on offense.
That explains some of the starts and stops the Monarchs realized in scoring points, but so too does a quarterback transition in Week 8. Mimick says a failure to accurately evaluate the roster led to the change late in the season.
Kyle Napier started under center in Game 1 then was moved permanently to running back for the Twin River game seven weeks later. Sophomore Caleb Thege took over as signal caller.
Though it was a struggle at the time, the Monarchs eventually found their rhythm, and it sets the stage for this season. Thege will start at quarterback with Napier behind him taking hand offs, pitches and catching passes.
Also back are tight ends Rylan Chromy and Jaxon Ondracek and linemen Josh Uhrmacher, Riley Miller, Paul Buresh, Rowdy Truska and Russell Brezina.
With players in defined roles and experience back in the huddle, Mimick is adding in a handful of plays the program hasn't utilized in a few years but ones that have the potential to make a real difference and revitalize the attack.
"This year, our backfield is much more ready to play," Mimick said. "Towards the end, our backs got to be pretty good last year. It took a while, and now I really understand what we have in our backs a lot better than we did last year."
On defense, Napier and Chromy will resume their spot in the secondary, Keegan Lavicky, Brett Kobza, Thege and Nolan Eller return in the linebacking corps and Miller was a two-way starter on the line.
Kobza was a 2018 starter that was out with injury in 2019. Having him back only bolsters a defense that gave up just over nine points per game.
"We run well; we have some kids that are physical. Our defensive line is deep, we have a lot of defensive linemen that can play but we're a little bit thin at outside linebacker and secondary, but if we stay away from injuries, we run well and we're pretty solid there," Mimick said. "A team might pop one on us, but I think it's going to be hard to consistently move the ball on us."
The journey begins Friday at Lincoln Journal Star No. 8 Wahoo Neumann, a C-1 playoff team from a year ago. Aquinas is on the road again the next week at No. 5 Centennial before the home opener Sept. 11 against C-1 No. 9 Columbus Scotus. The district will be decided between Aquinas, Fremont-Bergan, David City, Oakland-Craig and Tekamah-Herman.
"This team seems to be serious about winning a state championship; that's their goal," Mimick said. "It's a realistic goal. It will be difficult. C-2 is as deep, if not, the deepest it has ever been in our 10 years in C-2."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
