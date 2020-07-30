Monarchs put work into short summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas wrestling enjoyed yet another successful season while making history in the 2020 season. The Monarchs sent 12 wrestlers to Omaha two weeks after winning the state dual championship for the first time in program history.

Aquinas says goodbye to only three graduates, returns four medalists, including a state runner-up, and has designs on more big things this upcoming winter.

However, this offseason proved challenging to get mat time as it did for many teams, but co-head coach Roy Emory tried to provide as many opportunities as he could for his team.

The Monarchs started their lifting program in early June where they focused on improving from an athletic standpoint.

"(We) focused on getting stronger and more explosive since that was all we were allowed to do," Emory said.

It wasn't until July 6 that Aquinas finally stepped foot on the mat for its team camp. Since then, some traveled to Doane for a competition camp.

Work will soon transition to football for most as the calendar flips to August. Emory will continue to hold open mats but understands the attendance will dip.

It was a short time period to make assessments, but the Aquinas coach said he was pleased by what he saw.