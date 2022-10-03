Monarchs roll past David City for third straight win

Aquinas Catholic won its third straight game Friday night, defeating David City 47-6 behind six takeaways and 413 total yards of offense.

The Monarchs scored on six of its seven first-half possessions with four scores coming off David City fumbles. Aquinas finished the game with 10 rushers who gained at least 10 yards and six different players finding the end zone.

"A lot of kids got a lot of carries. We were pretty aggressive on defense," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "Our varsity didn't make a lot of mistakes. We played solid overall."

Aquinas outgained David City by 229 yards. Kurtis Baer led the rushing group with eight carries, 70 yards and one touchdown. Kelby Coufal gained 50 yards on six rushes and found the end zone once.

A.J. Oltmer scored touchdowns on two of his three carries and Zander Kavan scored a 13-yard touchdown run. The two recorded 39 and 38 rushing yards, respectively.

Lucas Sellers completed one pass and it was a 78-yard touchdown completion to wide receiver Bryant Stouffer with 1:09 remaining before halftime to put Aquinas ahead 41-0. Stouffer ended the game with 101 receiving yards.

"We're getting better. We haven't played the top-level opponents, but we're executing better options," Mimick said. "We're throwing the ball a little bit better. We are improving. We should be and we're getting better. All these new kids have got six games of experience now, so no excuses now."

Sellers said over the last three weeks, the offense has gained confidence, especially in the option game. After scoring 23 points over the first three games of the season, the Monarchs have recorded 141 points.

"Our passing routes and passing combos have also gotten more complex, so we're just becoming more complex now that we know what we're doing," Sellers said.

Coming into the season, Sellers and Oltmer were going to be the two of the main senior offensive leaders after the graduation of a talented and productive senior class. His mindset for this year was to always stay positive.

"We have a really young team this year," Sellers said. "A lot of sophomores are playing. I was in that spot too, so I know how to help them out a little bit."

Friday marked Oltmer's fourth straight game with two touchdowns. As the feature back, Oltmer leads the Monarchs with 481 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

"I think it's really exciting back there to get a lot of carries," Oltmer said. "I've been getting quite a bit. I have a lot of yards, just getting touchdowns and doing whatever can help the team win."

Defensively, Baer and Wesley Miller recovered two fumbles each. Brady Junck and Garrett White fell on a loose ball once. Junck, Miller and Baer led the Monarchs with eight tackles each. Junck recovered four tackles for loss and Josiah Brezina tallied two.

"I like how we fly around to the ball," Sellers said. "I like how if they make a catch or they're making an outside run, we all fly to it. We all gang tackle."

Aquinas improved to 3-3 and 2-0 in district play. The Monarchs will face Fremont Bergan on Friday in a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal.

"I would really love to get some revenge because last year it was just not good for us, but hopefully we can get them back and just finish strong," Oltmer said.

Lukas Sabata ended the night as the Scouts' leading rusher with 45 yards on five carries. Chris Mead rushed for 36 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Reese Svoboda completed 2 of his 5 passes for 45 yards one touchdown. David City scored its lone touchdown with 2:04 remaining in the game on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Svoboda to Brayden Johnson. It was Svoboda's first passing touchdown of the season.

"Great kid. Since I've been here, he's committed, he works hard," Scouts head coach Robert Evans said. "He's a great leader. Everything you want in a quarterback."

Defensively, David City forced three turnovers. Barrett Andel intercepted Sellers in the first half. Svoboda intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the second half.

Evans said the fumbling issues was due to a freshman center playing due to an injury.

"That's a lot of responsibility for a freshman to come in and have a guy, a nose guard right over the top of him," Evans said. "I told him do the best you can tonight and we learn from it."

The Scouts dropped to 0-6 and 0-1 in district play. David City, who was without Brock Dubbs and Caden Denker Friday because of injuries, will host Yutan on Friday.

"We have a couple key guys that were out (tonight)," Evans said. "They're a big part of our team. Hopefully we get them back."