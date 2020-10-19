Monarchs roll up 400 rush yards, demolish BRLD

The backfield in the win over BRLD included 13 different players with at least two carries. That's not the combination Mimick was referring to. That was more a result of averaging more than 10 yards per carry and making the game a blowout by halftime.

However, Aquinas looks to a future with former quarterback Caleb Thege in the mix and Sellers under center.

The first game with that mix in the works proved successful.

Aquinas scored six first-quarter touchdowns by five different players and was never seriously challenged. Though there was a fumble return touchdown for BRLD, and a 42-yard touchdown pass, those had more to do with Monarch miscues than anything else.

Andel capped the first drive with a 13-yard run, BRLD tied it on the fumble, Humlicek found the end zone from 28 yards, Napier went in from 4 yards out, BRLD completed a 42-yard passing touchdown, Napier busted free for 59 yards and a touchdown and AJ Oltmer picked off a BRLD pass and went 33 yards the other way to make it 36-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Andel scored on a 62-yard jaunt, Thege went in from 25 and Humlicek caught a Sellers pass for 35 yards and a touchdown to complete the first-half scoring.