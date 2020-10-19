Monarchs roll up 400 rush yards, demolish BRLD

Aquinas Catholic fumbled the ball away twice and allowed a 42-yard touchdown pass, but that was all Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur could amount for in a 72-12 Monarchs Week 8 road victory.
Though there were a handful of mistakes figured in, Aquinas scored on every other first-half possession, built a 57-12 halftime lead and rolled up its largest rushing total of the season - 484 yards.
Two different running backs, Michael Andel and Kyle Napier, both went over the century mark. Andel carried seven times for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Napier also touched it seven times for 120 and found the end zone twice.
Sophomore Lucas Sellers was moved to quarterback and, though wasn't asked to do too much, contributed a 35-yard touchdown pass to to Curtis Humlicek.
Aquinas, still No. 4 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star ratings, improved to 6-2 ahead of a final regular season game at home against 1-7 Tekamah-Herman. The Monarchs are out of the running for the district title but sit eighth in the C-2 wildcard points standings and will secure a playoff bid with a win.
"We reduced our play list a little bit, took one play out, and that helped. We're focusing on our footwork, our blocks and getting a few more blocks downfield," coach Ron Mimick said. "We're breaking our plays down, drilling the blocks, the combo blocks and what it takes to make it work, and we've found four best halfback combination to play with. That helps, too."
The backfield in the win over BRLD included 13 different players with at least two carries. That's not the combination Mimick was referring to. That was more a result of averaging more than 10 yards per carry and making the game a blowout by halftime.
However, Aquinas looks to a future with former quarterback Caleb Thege in the mix and Sellers under center.
The first game with that mix in the works proved successful.
Aquinas scored six first-quarter touchdowns by five different players and was never seriously challenged. Though there was a fumble return touchdown for BRLD, and a 42-yard touchdown pass, those had more to do with Monarch miscues than anything else.
Andel capped the first drive with a 13-yard run, BRLD tied it on the fumble, Humlicek found the end zone from 28 yards, Napier went in from 4 yards out, BRLD completed a 42-yard passing touchdown, Napier busted free for 59 yards and a touchdown and AJ Oltmer picked off a BRLD pass and went 33 yards the other way to make it 36-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Andel scored on a 62-yard jaunt, Thege went in from 25 and Humlicek caught a Sellers pass for 35 yards and a touchdown to complete the first-half scoring.
Oltmer found the end zone again on a 40-yard run and Jakob Kavan scored on an 8-yard run, both in the third quarter. The Aquinas defense allowed 188 yards passing, though most of that was late in the game. The Monarchs also intercepted three Wolverine passes and scooped up two fumbles.
Rowdy Truska wreaked havoc in the BRLD backfield with three tackles for loss. Five other teammates had one stop behind the line.
"We were in the process of changing (quarterbacks), and made the change now. We moved Caleb to halfback, and that's going to help us because he's a pretty savvy runner," Mimick said. "We have a sophomore kid (Sellers) who's calm and throws the ball well."
Aquinas final rushing total was 484 yards on 48 carries. Six different players - Andel, Napier, Oltmer, Humlicek, Thege and Zach Zitek - averaged more than 10 yards per carry.
"(The quarterback change) makes us a better football team; because now we're solidified," Mimick said. "We've got a little more speed at halfback - we'll have three quicker halfbacks - and we're going to work on throwing the ball a little more."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
