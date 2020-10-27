Monarchs run past Tigers, finish 7-2

Aquinas Catholic closed the regular season with a third straight win and a third straight blowout in a 46-7 victory over Tekamah-Herman last week at home.
The Monarchs scored the first 33 points of the game and rolled up 330 yards rushing while finishing 7-2 and qualifying for the C-2 state playoffs.
Running back Caleb Thege rushed for three touchdowns in his first full game in the backfield while new quarterback Luke Sellers was 2 for 5 throwing for 43 yards with a touchdown pass.
Despite the lopsided final score, it took Aquinas through most of the first half to get going. The defense allowed a handful of long passes while the offensive line struggled to adjust to a new look by the Tekamah-Herman defense. Yet, in all that, it wasn't enough for the Tigers to offer a serious threat.
"We got chased out of the pocket four times and got sacked four times. So, we weren't really sharp, and they played a defense they never played that was pretty well thought out that gave us problems," coach Ron Mimick. "...There was a touch of lack of focus, I'm sure. That happens sometimes (in a blowout)."
Curtis Humlicek found the end zone on a 23-yard run and Thege scored his first touchdown of the night on a 26-yard run, both in the first quarter. Kyle Napier picked off a Tiger pass and went 30-yards for a 21-0 halftime lead.
Michael Andel scored on a 12-yard run and Sellers hit Thege on a 9-yard scoring strike to make it 33-0. A 63-yard touchdown pass later in the third quarter accounted for Tekamah-Herman's only points of the night. Keegan Lavicky answered for Aquinas on the next drive with a 7-yard run. Thege added the final points on a 6-yard fourth-quarter touchdown.
Andel led the Monarchs with 88 yards on 13 runs, Lavicky had 70 on four, Thege 52 on five and Napier 45 on eight.
Rowdy Truska was a force on defense for the second straight week, making eight stops. Aquinas forced five turnovers, five punts and allowed 260 total yards. All of that came through the air. The Monarchs held the Tigers to negative-four yards rushing on 19 carries.
Aquinas will open the C-2 playoffs in Norfolk on Friday as the No. 10 seed and in a matchup with 7-seeded Norfolk Catholic.
The Monarchs and Knights faced off in back-to-back playoffs 2016 and 2017. Aquinas won 35-27 four years ago while Norfolk Catholic answered back 21-17 in the quarterfinals the next year.
The Monarchs have ended the past four playoffs in the quarterfinals after winning their eighth state title in 2015.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
