Monarchs run past Tigers, finish 7-2

Aquinas Catholic closed the regular season with a third straight win and a third straight blowout in a 46-7 victory over Tekamah-Herman last week at home.

The Monarchs scored the first 33 points of the game and rolled up 330 yards rushing while finishing 7-2 and qualifying for the C-2 state playoffs.

Running back Caleb Thege rushed for three touchdowns in his first full game in the backfield while new quarterback Luke Sellers was 2 for 5 throwing for 43 yards with a touchdown pass.

Despite the lopsided final score, it took Aquinas through most of the first half to get going. The defense allowed a handful of long passes while the offensive line struggled to adjust to a new look by the Tekamah-Herman defense. Yet, in all that, it wasn't enough for the Tigers to offer a serious threat.

"We got chased out of the pocket four times and got sacked four times. So, we weren't really sharp, and they played a defense they never played that was pretty well thought out that gave us problems," coach Ron Mimick. "...There was a touch of lack of focus, I'm sure. That happens sometimes (in a blowout)."