Monarchs, Scouts and Tigers race in tough conditions at East Butler Invite

Three area cross country teams opened the fall season battling opponents and Mother Nature at Timber Point Lake on Aug. 26. In conditions that had the feels like temperature approaching 100 degrees, East Butler hosted its annual season-opening meet that included Aquinas Catholic and David City.
Among area runners, Aquinas' Gianna Frasher took the top spot when she hit the line in third at 25 minutes, 18 seconds. Teammate Jocelyn Stara was just a few spots back in seventy at 27:06.
On the boys side, Xavier Fiala finished in sixth with a time of 22:22, two minutes behind the boys winner, Wisner-Pilger's Bryant Peck. Timothy Duke finished in 17th, Josh Palik in 18th and Finley Zook in 20th.
The Monarch boys placed third in the team standings with a score of 61. Malcolm won the team event with 35 points and Fremont Bergan was second with 38.
After graduating several members of a boys state championship squad, and with low numbers on the girls side, it was an encouraging start.
"Gianna (Frasher) and Joeclyn (Stara) just did a nice job today getting individual medals and making improvements," Svec said. "Senior Xavier Fiala ran well today passing a couple runners in the last few hundred meters to get a nice finish and medal. His leadership led to a third-place finish. That was a pleasant surprise."
Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen also mentioned the tough conditions during a hot and humid afternoon, but East Butler still emerged with four medals and runner-up in the team event.
The Tigers had two girls place in the top-10. Reese Kozisek finished in sixth with a time of 26:51 and Haley Sebranek was 10th at 28:05. Malorie Spatz, Lanae Aerts and Nevayla Hilton all finished in the top-20.
Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys with a 14th-place finish at 23:35. Joe Urban posted a time of 25:08 for 22nd.
Despite the tough conditions, Nielsen said he thought the team ran better at this event than in previous years.
"Reese (Kozisek) did quite well for her first meet. Alex (Pierce) competed very well after being sick last weekend and our girls team saw a close finish from our two to six runners," he said. "I think there is a lot of potential with them, and I feel that we could develop into a pretty good team as time goes on. A lot of our kids struggled with the heat but showed a lot of grit. They showed a lot of character and gave a great effort. Pretty good start to the season."
David City had three runner place in the top-30 in Alex Thoendel (27th), Braxton Small (28th) and Ava Neujahr (30th). The Scouts boys finished seventh in the team standings with 117 points.
Head coach Justin Lillie was impressed with how his team performed given the course's difficulty and the hot conditions.
"Overall, we did a nice job as a team. We came in seventh, which we plan to build on this season," Lillie said. "I'm excited that we have eight to nine guys that are vying for those six varsity spots. It's a nice problem to have."
