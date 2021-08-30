Monarchs, Scouts and Tigers race in tough conditions at East Butler Invite

Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen also mentioned the tough conditions during a hot and humid afternoon, but East Butler still emerged with four medals and runner-up in the team event.

The Tigers had two girls place in the top-10. Reese Kozisek finished in sixth with a time of 26:51 and Haley Sebranek was 10th at 28:05. Malorie Spatz, Lanae Aerts and Nevayla Hilton all finished in the top-20.

Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys with a 14th-place finish at 23:35. Joe Urban posted a time of 25:08 for 22nd.

Despite the tough conditions, Nielsen said he thought the team ran better at this event than in previous years.

"Reese (Kozisek) did quite well for her first meet. Alex (Pierce) competed very well after being sick last weekend and our girls team saw a close finish from our two to six runners," he said. "I think there is a lot of potential with them, and I feel that we could develop into a pretty good team as time goes on. A lot of our kids struggled with the heat but showed a lot of grit. They showed a lot of character and gave a great effort. Pretty good start to the season."

David City had three runner place in the top-30 in Alex Thoendel (27th), Braxton Small (28th) and Ava Neujahr (30th). The Scouts boys finished seventh in the team standings with 117 points.